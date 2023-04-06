20th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces CIO to CIO Series

The series offers a unique opportunity to hear from and engage with some of the world's leading CIOs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium , the nation's premier CIO conference, will bring CIOs and digital business executives together to learn, engage and network around the theme of Driving Digital Resilience in a Turbulent World at its 20th annual Symposium. This year's Symposium includes an exclusive opportunity for ticket holders with the first ever CIO to CIO Series.

The CIO to CIO Series will take place in the weeks leading up to the Symposium and will offer ticket holders the opportunity to hear from some of the world's leading CIOs, as well as engage with them in an open format conversation via Zoom. These sessions are exclusive to Symposium ticket holders.

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is taking place on May 15-16, 2023 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The full agenda , including all keynote addresses, panels and speakers is now publicly available. To attend and to take part in the CIO to CIO series, register now.

The Symposium's CIO to CIO Series will feature the following sessions:

"CIO to CIO -- The Shifting Role of the CIO" April 18 , 1 p.m. EDT

No longer is the CIO purview and position tied to just how well he or she can oversee the development of technology. With digital technologies increasingly permeating every nook and cranny of the enterprise, the role of the CIO has evolved applying technology to playing a major role in the digital transformation of the enterprise, including leveraging technology to accelerate the company's business strategy and applying agile management practices to the operations of the enterprise. CIOs now oversee or influence the transformation of every business process, including how company's sell, market, communicate, collaborate, and innovate.



Moderator: Shamim Mohammad , Executive Vice President & Chief Information & Technical Officer, CarMax



Panelists: George Corbin , Former CDO Mars and Marriott; Maryfran Johnson , Executive Director, CIO Programs, IDG and Manoj Kumbhat , Global CDO & CIO, Kimberly-Clark





For years now we have been chasing the utopia of a Digital Enterprise, even creating fancy new roles and titles for ourselves (Chief Digital Officer). Cloud hype, blockchain hype, immersive reality hype, big data hype, digital hype ... every company is chasing these things to a varied extent, not knowing why or precisely where the value will come from, while at the same time starving IT budgets. Would we be better off investing in the basics instead of going after the "bright shiny toy?" These basic would be getting to the cloud, securing our businesses there, and developing talent. Let's take a step back and have an honest conversation about digital and the role of the CIO, and where this is all going.



Moderator: Vagesh Dave , Global Vice President & Chief Information Officer, McDermott Int 'l Ltd.



Panelists: Adriana Karaboutis , Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, National Grid; Bryson Koehler , Executive Vice President - Chief Product, Data, Analytics and Technology Officer, Equifax; Scott Simon , Director, Massaro





To keep up with pressing priorities, organizational agility is critical in a fast and frequently changing environment. Empowering cross-functional teams to rapidly sense and respond to change is a recipe for digitally resilient enterprises. Increased interdependencies and intensity of change in companies are challenging old ways of working, largely triggered by changes in the way IT works. Organizational structures and principles are being redefined for speed and agility. In today's environment where every business decision touches technology, CIOs are defining new frameworks to allow speed, agility, and a sense of freedom without adding risk.



Moderator: Wafaa Mamilli , Executive Vice President, Chief Digital & Technology Officer and Group President for China , Brazil and Precision Animal Health, Zoetis



Panelists: Gail Evans , Executive Vice President & Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Pertisth Mankotia , CIO, Sheela Foam Limited; Melissa Swift , US&C Transformation Solutions Leader, Mercer.

At this year's in-person Symposium, the CIOs, CDOs, senior IT executives, technology innovators, practicing peers, IT partners and MIT academic thought leaders in attendance from around the world will have the opportunity to network and engage in interactive learning and thought-provoking discourse, while exploring topics such as leadership collaboration, cybersecurity, innovation, digital enterprise, AI and more.

Ticket holders will also enjoy all the events taking place the evening before the panels. This includes the Innovation Showcase , highlighting 10 outstanding early-stage companies with cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to Enterprise IT; and the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award seated dinner where the 2023 Award Winner will be announced. Both of these events provide exceptional networking opportunities and take place on May 15 at The Royal Sonesta Hotel, 40 Edwin H. Land Boulevard, Cambridge, Massachusetts, at 4:30 p.m.

MIT Sloan CIO Symposium tickets include full access to the online community where sessions will be live streamed and viewable on computer or mobile device for virtual attendees joining from around the globe on May 16 beginning at 8:15 a.m. Eastern, as well as access to all 2023 Symposium recordings.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, click here .

Editor's Note:

Journalists interested in a press credential should contact Kim Schaefer ( [email protected] ), Warner Communications.

