20th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Explores Driving Digital Resilience in a Turbulent World

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium , the nation's premier CIO conference, will bring CIOs and digital business executives together to learn, engage, and network around the theme of Driving Digital Resilience in a Turbulent World at its 20th annual Symposium, taking place on May 15-16, 2023 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, Cambridge, Massachusetts. Registration is now open.

The Symposium will feature interactive panel discussions led by CIOs, technology executives, and MIT thought leaders, including Keri Pearlson, Executive Director, MIT Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS); Michael Schrage, Fellow, MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy; Irving Wladawsky-Berger, Fellow, MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy; and Dr. George Westerman, Senior Lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management. The CIOs, CDOs, senior IT executives, technology innovators, practicing peers, IT partners and MIT academic thought leaders in attendance from across the globe will have the opportunity to network and engage in interactive learning and thought-provoking discourse, while exploring topics such as leadership collaboration, cybersecurity, innovation, digital enterprise, AI and more. CIOs will gain an understanding of how to leverage these technologies and topics to shape the future of business.

The full Symposium agenda is available here and highlights include:

Panel: "CIO as Chief Resilience Officer: Building Cybersecurity Around Resilience Rather than Just Protection" Keri Pearlson , Executive Director, MIT Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS) will discuss how to build a cybersecurity program around resilience, responding and recovering, rather than just protection. How are CIOs and CISOs building cyber resilient organizations? This session will address this new perspective on cyber security and how organizations today are thinking about resilience.

Panel: "CIO as Chief Transformation Officer: Strengthening Digital Dexterity across the Entire Organization Dr. George Westerman , Senior Lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management will discuss how CIOs are in a strong position to influence business outcomes by strengthening digital dexterity across an entire organization. They can help ensure that a company not only survives, but thrives after inevitable transformation. Only then can the enterprise experience transformation not as disruption, but as continuous transformation that leads to lasting success.

With the purchase of this year's ticket, attendees will gain access to all the events taking place the evening before the panels. This includes the Innovation Showcase , highlighting 10 outstanding early-stage companies with cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to Enterprise IT; and the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award seated dinner where the 2023 Award Winner will be announced. Both of these events provide exceptional networking opportunities and take place on May 15 at The Royal Sonesta Hotel, 40 Edwin H. Land Boulevard, Cambridge, Massachusetts, at 4:30 p.m.

In addition, MIT Sloan CIO Symposium tickets include full access to the online community where sessions will be live streamed and viewable on computer or mobile device for virtual attendees joining from across the globe on May 16 beginning at 8:15 a.m. Eastern, as well as access to all 2023 Symposium recordings.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, click here .

Editor's Note:

Journalists interested in a press credential should contact Kim Schaefer, ( [email protected] ), Warner Communications.

