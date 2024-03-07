20TH ANNUAL MN CUP 2024 OPENS FOR APPLICATIONS MARCH 11

The largest statewide startup competition is celebrating a major milestone while offering entrepreneurs mentorship and connection – plus $400,000 in prizes

MINNEAPOLIS, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all startups, business owners, and aspiring entrepreneurs: the 20th annual MN Cup season begins with applications opening on Monday, March 11th. As the nation's largest statewide startup competition, MN Cup identifies, supports, and connects early-stage ventures throughout the state. Minnesota businesses who choose to apply can be in any stage from mere idea to revenue-generating operation—as long as their annual revenue is under $1 million.

Businesses compete for a share of the $400,000 in prize money. There is no fee to enter, and no equity is taken. MN Cup's entry divisions include General, High Tech, Education/Training, Energy/Clean Tech/Water, Food/Agriculture/Beverage, Life Science/Health IT, Impact Ventures, Student (undergrad or grad students), and Youth (18 and under).

Industry judges will review entries and select 90 semifinalists from across the nine divisions. Semifinalists will move forward and receive opportunities for education, mentorship, and networking. Division winners from each of the nine divisions will be selected in August. The 2024 Grand Prize Winner will be announced at MN Cup's Grand Finale celebration on September 16th.

Since 2005, MN Cup has assisted and accelerated the development of new business ideas. Acting as a hub that connects various parts of Minnesota's business ecosystem, MN Cup is a crucial resource for emerging entrepreneurs. Its programs are particularly important to groups underrepresented in common depictions of startup culture, including veterans, women, and people of color.

"It's an honor to reach this milestone year and to be able to continue supporting local entrepreneurs," MN Cup co-founder Scott Litman said. "Since our founding, more than 23,000 Minnesotans have participated, and finalists have gone on to raise more than $1.1 billion in capital to support their idea development, create jobs, and broker numerous business partnerships."

MN Cup is a community-led, public-private partnership that brings together corporations, investors, foundations, government, and skilled volunteers to support Minnesota's entrepreneurs. MN Cup is a program of the Holmes Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. To learn more, visit mncup.org or follow MN Cup on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

