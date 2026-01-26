20TH ANNUAL PAPER FASHION SHOW TICKETS ON SALE

NATION'S LARGEST PAPER FASHION SHOW TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 7

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The One Club for Creativity Denver's 20th Annual Paper Fashion Show, the largest show in the nation, which features extravagant fashions and ensembles made by local designers will be held on Thursday, May 7th at 5:30 p.m. at the Stockyards Event Center in Denver, CO. A total of 630 tickets, starting at $35, and can be purchased at paperfashionshow.com .

Paper Fashion Show, The One Club For Creativity, Denver's largest fundraiser, is a volunteer-run event and features creative talent across Denver and the Rocky Mountain Region. The event highlights paper fashion speciﬁcally to showcase the medium's beauty and versatility in a digital-era. This year, 56 designs will be showcased, made entirely from paper donated by Neenah Paper , CTI Paper USA , and coordinated by Kelly Spicers Paper . These fashions are showcased at the runway show and voted on by a panel of judges, who are top Denver-area designers.

"Rooted in the belief that art connects communities, this event was founded in 2004 to showcase Denver's fashion, art, and design on a national level. It provides a one-of-a-kind creative platform where diverse industries come together to challenge conventions and push artistic boundaries through the unexpected medium of paper," said Emily Lennon, the President of The One Club for Creativity, Denver, and Paper Fashion Show Co-Manager.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from this event will beneﬁt Downtown Aurora Visual Arts (DAVA). Since the inception of Paper Fashion Show, The ONE Club for Creativity – Denver has raised more than $66,000 for DAVA. This community organization provides art education and after-school arts programs for urban youths.

"In addition to receiving a portion of the proceeds, DAVA students get the incredible experience to participate in the event by designing fashions, modeling, and even judging the entries," said Kara Taylor, The ONE Club for Creativity – former Denver president. "Creating a venue that celebrates both the professional and students' design perspective is extremely rewarding."

Design teams can register until January 30th. Sign up to design fashion here. Tickets will range from $35-$105. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., a cocktail hour is hosted from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Sponsors/community event partners include: Spicers Paper , Neenah Paper , Philosophy Communication , Sappi , Reffel Metals Foundry , CTI Paper USA , and Clampit Paper .

ABOUT THE ONE CLUB FOR CREATIVITY – DENVER

The ONE Club for Creativity – Denver is a multi-disciplinary, 501c3 non-proﬁt organization promoting collaborative creative culture throughout Colorado's Rocky Mountain Region. Since 1955, TOC-D has produced cutting-edge workshops, competitions, and industry events, all to empower future generations of advertising and design professionals. Art directors, new media and print designers, writers, illustrators, photographers, videographers, animators, educators, and students alike form the fabric of our membership. Together, we champion Denver's promise as an emerging hub for internationally recognized creative work.

