20th Digital Studio Launches Halloween Short Film Series Created by 30 Emerging Filmmakers Airing During October 2020

David Worthen Brooks, EVP of 20th Digital Studio, says, "2 0th Digital Studio and the Bite Size series provide a platform for emerging storytellers and give them the resources needed to realize their vision. Each short episode can also act as a low risk proof-of-concept for a feature version of the short, providing the filmmaker concrete steps toward their larger ambition. This energy and excitement in short form horror provides a global arena for a community of diverse filmmakers."

Bite Size Halloween 2020 features 30 exciting new filmmakers, amplifying their voice in the film community. This year's cohort includes a well-rounded group of filmmakers representing different countries, identities, and backgrounds. The long term goal of 20th Digital Studio's short film programs is to continue to guide and finance the growth of these artists' careers.

Featured writers and directors include Naledi Jackson (ANNE WITH AN E), Aislinn Clarke (THE DEVIL'S DOORWAY), John McPhail (ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE), Matthew Irving Epstein (ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST), and Sofia Alaoui (Sundance Grand Jury winner SO WHAT IF THE GOATS DIE?). On screen, featured actors include Charlie Barnett (RUSSIAN DOLL), Hari Nef (YOU, TRANSPARENT), Dalmar Abuzeid (DEGRASSI: THE NEXT GENERATION), acclaimed Off-Broadway thespian Kara Young, and Samm Levine (FREAKS AND GEEKS).

Formerly Fox Digital Studio, 20th Digital Studio's short film series previously-titled Bite Size Horror, was released during the 2017 Halloween season and aired on broadcast and online, winning the "Best of the Best" in Short-Form Fiction by the 2018 Brand Film Festival . This cinematic collaboration of adrenaline-raising shorts developed a platform for brands and advertisers to work with creative filmmakers.

20th Digital Studio focuses on funding and producing award-winning short form genre content together with up-and-coming filmmakers from the digital and film festival worlds. 20th Digital develops select shorts into longer form content, packaging new voices with established producers and offering opportunities for growth and representation; always with a goal to create innovative character narrative, voice-driven filmmaking with a social message, cultural impact and box-office success. Set up in 2008 as a nimble entrepreneurial group within Fox Filmed Entertainment, 20th Digital is now a part of Walt Disney Television. For more information visit: https://www.20thdigitalstudio.com/

