20th Edition of Beautyexpo & 16th Edition of Cosmobeauté Malaysia Are Debuting The First Beauty Hybrid Event In Malaysia

Powered by Cosmoprof Asia, beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia will be co-located and become Malaysia's first unique beauty hybrid event in 2021 which expecting around 300 exhibitors to participate. With the hybrid edition, it provides an ideal platform for beauty industry professionals include to reconnect with beauty community to showcase their latest products and innovations whilst extend business reach with extensive networking opportunities whether in live or/or virtually from anywhere in the world.

This year's show introduces new exhibit sectors include Academy, Aesthetic, Beauty, Cosmetics & Embroidery, Hair, Halal Beauty, Nail, OEM/ODM and Spa & Wellness. Additionally, features enviable events such as Barber Asia Festival, 9th CosmonailCup INCA ASEAN Competition, Beauty Live Chat, Business Matchmaking Programme, educational workshops, seminars, webinars and live demonstrations which are poised to bring stellar experience to the audiences within beauty community.

"As Malaysia begin to gradually normalize from pandemic restrictions and ongoing roll out of National Immunisation Programme, we are optimist in bringing back beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia in a hybrid format with a strong and safest comeback. Hybrid events will become the new normal and essential to business events and exhibitions industry," said Gerard Willem Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets in Malaysia.

The hybrid edition offers a world of extended opportunity to the audiences by combining a seamless integration of online and offline experience. It provides alternative for international participants to network and access concurrent live stream sessions virtually.

"With presenting beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia as a trailblazing hybrid event, this allows the importers, suppliers, manufacturers and beauty professionals to engage with the buyers and entire beauty community in a captivating and collaborative ways through immersive virtual platform complementing the flagship live event regardless the travel restrictions or distance. We very much look forward to meeting all of you in-person and virtually this coming October. In the meantime, we will continue to connect the beauty community through digital opportunities maximizing the engagement whilst strengthening the beauty market," Gerard added.

For more information, visit www.beautyexpo.com.my and www.cosmobeauteasia.com.

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2020 serving the East coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE beautyexpo & Cosmobeaute Malaysia

Related Links

http://www.cosmobeauteasia.com

