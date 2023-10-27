20th (ICINCO) International Conference on Informatics in Control Automation and Robotics (Rome, Italy - November 13-15, 2023)

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "20th International Conference on Informatics in Control Automation and Robotics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The International Conference on Informatics in Control, Automation, and Robotics (ICINCO) serves as a vital forum uniting researchers, engineers, and practitioners with a shared interest in the application of informatics within the domains of Control, Automation, and Robotics.

This distinguished event features four parallel tracks, encompassing Intelligent Control Systems, Optimization, Robotics, Automation, Signal Processing, Sensors, Systems Modelling and Control, and Industrial Informatics.

Informatics solutions play an integral role across various facets of Control, Automation, and Robotics. Consequently, this conference places significant emphasis on showcasing the intrinsic connection between these domains. Authors are encouraged to underscore the transformative influence of Information Technology (IT) within these fields and elucidate innovative approaches to problem-solving, whether in research and development or practical industrial applications.

The conference welcomes papers that elucidate cutting-edge prototypes, systems, tools, and methodologies, along with comprehensive survey papers charting future trajectories in the field. Original contributions are eagerly sought across a spectrum of areas outlined below.

Accepted papers, presented during the conference by one of the authors, will receive publication in the ICINCO Proceedings, complete with an ISBN. Evaluation criteria encompass quality, relevance, and originality, embracing both comprehensive research reports and ongoing work reports. The event features a mix of oral and poster sessions to foster vibrant discussions.

Moreover, ICINCO envisions special sessions that delve into real-world case studies and commercial presentations. Additionally, tutorials spotlighting technical and scientific subjects will be available.

Companies keen to showcase their products and methodologies or researchers interested in hosting tutorials, workshops, or special sessions are encouraged to engage with the conference secretariat or explore the conference website for further details.

Agenda:

AREA 1: INTELLIGENT CONTROL SYSTEMS AND OPTIMIZATION

Data Based Control and AI

Decision Support Systems

Distributed Control Systems

Engineering Applications on Intelligent Control Systems and Optimization

Evolutionary Computation and Control

Fuzzy Control

Genetic Algorithms

Hybrid Learning Systems

Hybrid Systems

Intelligent Fault Detection, Diagnosis and Prognostics

Knowledge-Based Systems Applications

Mechatronics Systems

Machine Learning in Control Applications

Networked Control

Neural Networks Based Control Systems

Optimization Algorithms

Planning and Scheduling

Soft Computing

Software Agents for Intelligent Control Systems

AREA 2: ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION

Autonomous Agents

Cognitive Approach for Robotics

Collective and Social Robots

Control and Supervision Systems

Drones and Internet of Things for Surveillance

Engineering Applications on Robotics and Automation

Guidance, Navigation and Control

Human-Machine Interfaces

Humanoid Robots

Human-Robots Interfaces

Image Processing

Industrial Networks and Automation

Robots for Cleaning and Disinfection

Intelligent Transportation Technologies and Systems

Mobile Robots and Intelligent Autonomous Systems

Modelling, Simulation and Architecture

Network Robotics

Perception and Awareness

Robot Design, Development and Control

Space and Underwater Robots

Soft Robotics

Surveillance, Fault Detection and Diagnosis

Telerobotics and Teleoperation

Vehicle Control Applications

Virtual Environment, Virtual and Augmented Reality

Vision, Recognition and Reconstruction

Wearable Robotics for Assistance and Rehabilitation

AREA 3: SIGNAL PROCESSING, SENSORS, SYSTEMS MODELLING AND CONTROL

Adaptive Signal Processing and Control

Biologically Inspired Sensors and Controllers

Defect and Change Detection and Identification

Engineering Applications

Information-Based Models for Control

Intelligent Components for Control

Mechanical, Force and Tactile Sensors

Modelling, Analysis and Control of Discrete-Event Systems

Modelling, Analysis and Control of Hybrid Dynamical Systems

Nonlinear Signals and Systems

Optimization Problems in Signal Processing

Processing Biological Signals

Real-Time Systems Control

Sensors Fusion

Signal Reconstruction

System Identification

System Modelling

Time-Frequency Analysis

AREA 4: INDUSTRIAL INFORMATICS

Computer-Based Manufacturing Technologies

Digital Twins

Energy Efficiency and Green Manufacturing

Human Factors & Human-System Interface

Industrial Automation and Robotics

Industrial Internet of Things and Sensor Networks

Intelligent Design and Manufacturing

Manufacturing Systems Engineering

Performance Evaluation and Optimization

Precision Engineering

Production Planning, Management and Control

Quality Control and Management

Resources and Knowledge Management in Industry

Supply Chain and Logistics Engineering

Systems Modelling and Simulation

Speakers

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Luis Paulo Reis , University of Porto, Portugal

, University of Wim Michiels , KU Leuven, Belgium

, KU Leuven, Anuradha Annaswamy , MIT , United States

, , Sergio Savaresi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

CONFERENCE CHAIR

Dimitar Filev , Research & Advanced Engineering, Ford Motor Company, United States

PROGRAM CO-CHAIRS

Giuseppina Gini , Politecnico di Milano, Italy

, Politecnico di Henk Nijmeijer, Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands

