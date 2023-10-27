20th (ICINCO) International Conference on Informatics in Control Automation and Robotics (Rome, Italy - November 13-15, 2023)

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "20th International Conference on Informatics in Control Automation and Robotics" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The International Conference on Informatics in Control, Automation, and Robotics (ICINCO) serves as a vital forum uniting researchers, engineers, and practitioners with a shared interest in the application of informatics within the domains of Control, Automation, and Robotics.

This distinguished event features four parallel tracks, encompassing Intelligent Control Systems, Optimization, Robotics, Automation, Signal Processing, Sensors, Systems Modelling and Control, and Industrial Informatics.

Informatics solutions play an integral role across various facets of Control, Automation, and Robotics. Consequently, this conference places significant emphasis on showcasing the intrinsic connection between these domains. Authors are encouraged to underscore the transformative influence of Information Technology (IT) within these fields and elucidate innovative approaches to problem-solving, whether in research and development or practical industrial applications.

The conference welcomes papers that elucidate cutting-edge prototypes, systems, tools, and methodologies, along with comprehensive survey papers charting future trajectories in the field. Original contributions are eagerly sought across a spectrum of areas outlined below.

Accepted papers, presented during the conference by one of the authors, will receive publication in the ICINCO Proceedings, complete with an ISBN. Evaluation criteria encompass quality, relevance, and originality, embracing both comprehensive research reports and ongoing work reports. The event features a mix of oral and poster sessions to foster vibrant discussions.

Moreover, ICINCO envisions special sessions that delve into real-world case studies and commercial presentations. Additionally, tutorials spotlighting technical and scientific subjects will be available.

Companies keen to showcase their products and methodologies or researchers interested in hosting tutorials, workshops, or special sessions are encouraged to engage with the conference secretariat or explore the conference website for further details.

Agenda:

AREA 1: INTELLIGENT CONTROL SYSTEMS AND OPTIMIZATION

  • Data Based Control and AI
  • Decision Support Systems
  • Distributed Control Systems
  • Engineering Applications on Intelligent Control Systems and Optimization
  • Evolutionary Computation and Control
  • Fuzzy Control
  • Genetic Algorithms
  • Hybrid Learning Systems
  • Hybrid Systems
  • Intelligent Fault Detection, Diagnosis and Prognostics
  • Knowledge-Based Systems Applications
  • Mechatronics Systems
  • Machine Learning in Control Applications
  • Networked Control
  • Neural Networks Based Control Systems
  • Optimization Algorithms
  • Planning and Scheduling
  • Soft Computing
  • Software Agents for Intelligent Control Systems

AREA 2: ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION

  • Autonomous Agents
  • Cognitive Approach for Robotics
  • Collective and Social Robots
  • Control and Supervision Systems
  • Drones and Internet of Things for Surveillance
  • Engineering Applications on Robotics and Automation
  • Guidance, Navigation and Control
  • Human-Machine Interfaces
  • Humanoid Robots
  • Human-Robots Interfaces
  • Image Processing
  • Industrial Networks and Automation
  • Robots for Cleaning and Disinfection
  • Intelligent Transportation Technologies and Systems
  • Mobile Robots and Intelligent Autonomous Systems
  • Modelling, Simulation and Architecture
  • Network Robotics
  • Perception and Awareness
  • Robot Design, Development and Control
  • Space and Underwater Robots
  • Soft Robotics
  • Surveillance, Fault Detection and Diagnosis
  • Telerobotics and Teleoperation
  • Vehicle Control Applications
  • Virtual Environment, Virtual and Augmented Reality
  • Vision, Recognition and Reconstruction
  • Wearable Robotics for Assistance and Rehabilitation

AREA 3: SIGNAL PROCESSING, SENSORS, SYSTEMS MODELLING AND CONTROL

  • Adaptive Signal Processing and Control
  • Biologically Inspired Sensors and Controllers
  • Defect and Change Detection and Identification
  • Engineering Applications
  • Information-Based Models for Control
  • Intelligent Components for Control
  • Mechanical, Force and Tactile Sensors
  • Modelling, Analysis and Control of Discrete-Event Systems
  • Modelling, Analysis and Control of Hybrid Dynamical Systems
  • Nonlinear Signals and Systems
  • Optimization Problems in Signal Processing
  • Processing Biological Signals
  • Real-Time Systems Control
  • Sensors Fusion
  • Signal Reconstruction
  • System Identification
  • System Modelling
  • Time-Frequency Analysis

AREA 4: INDUSTRIAL INFORMATICS

  • Computer-Based Manufacturing Technologies
  • Digital Twins
  • Energy Efficiency and Green Manufacturing
  • Human Factors & Human-System Interface
  • Industrial Automation and Robotics
  • Industrial Internet of Things and Sensor Networks
  • Intelligent Design and Manufacturing
  • Manufacturing Systems Engineering
  • Performance Evaluation and Optimization
  • Precision Engineering
  • Production Planning, Management and Control
  • Quality Control and Management
  • Resources and Knowledge Management in Industry
  • Supply Chain and Logistics Engineering
  • Systems Modelling and Simulation

Speakers

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

  • Luis Paulo Reis, University of Porto, Portugal
  • Wim Michiels, KU Leuven, Belgium
  • Anuradha Annaswamy, MIT, United States
  • Sergio Savaresi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

CONFERENCE CHAIR

  • Dimitar Filev, Research & Advanced Engineering, Ford Motor Company, United States

PROGRAM CO-CHAIRS

  • Giuseppina Gini, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
  • Henk Nijmeijer, Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands

