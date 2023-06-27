20th QS World University Rankings unveiled

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education specialists, released the twentieth edition of the QS World University Rankings. Featuring 1500 institutions across 104 locations, it is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.

The results draw on the analysis of 17.5mln academic papers and the expert opinions of 240,000+ academic faculty and employers. Massachusetts Institute of Technology celebrates twelve years at the top, the University of Cambridge retains 2nd place while the University of Oxford (3rd) climbs one position.

This year, QS has implemented its largest-ever methodological enhancement, introducing three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network.

"Deep consultation across global higher education has empowered the QS World University Rankings to align better with Gen Z and Alpha priorities, focusing on what genuinely matters to increasingly socially conscious students in our rapidly evolving world," stated Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President, QS.  

QS World University Rankings 2024: Top-20

2024

2023

1

1

MIT

US

2

2

University of Cambridge

UK

3

4

University of Oxford

UK

4

5

Harvard University

US

5

3

Stanford University

US

6

 6=

Imperial College London

UK

7

9

ETH Zurich

Switzerland

8

11

National University of Singapore

Singapore

9

8

UCL

UK

10

27

University of California, Berkeley

US

11

10

University of Chicago

US

12

20

Cornell University

US

13

13

UPenn

US

14

33

The University of Melbourne

Australia

=15

6=

Caltech

US

=15

18

Yale University

US

=17

12

Peking University

China

=17

 16=

Princeton University

US

=19

45

The University of New South Wales

Australia

=19

41

The University of Sydney

Australia

In this edition:

  • 75% of Africa's universities fare better. Nine new entries.
  • Arab Region remains increasingly competitive.
  • Asia's top university, National University of Singapore (8th) breaks into top-10. South Korea and Japan remain strong but less prolific. Thailand and Indonesia emerging.
  • Australia excels at global engagement. Three universities join the top-20.   
  • Canada: University of Toronto is the new national leader.
  • China: Most improved for research impact (79% institutions rise in Citations per Faculty).
  • ETH Zurich is continental Europe's best university for the sixteenth consecutive year.  
  • France's merged universities shine. Université PSL (24th) enters the top-25.
  • India: New national leader, IIT Bombay, climbs into world top-150.
  • Universidade de São Paulo (85th) takes Latin America's top-spot.
  • UK: Shines for cross-border research collaborations. 72/90 institutions place higher.
  • USA: UC Berkeley, named world's leader in Sustainability, breaks into top-10. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142268/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds

