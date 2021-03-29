$21.17 Billion Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs Software Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs Software Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs market was valued at US$21.170 billion in 2019.

The IRCM solutions are witnessing a continuous increase in demand from Communication Service Providers (CSPs) across the globe since these off-the-shelf software packages align perfectly with their need for solutions that can efficiently address critical revenue and customer management business processes for them.

IRCM solutions currently available in the market meet CSPs' requirements associated with transaction charges processing, without being affected by parameters like network type, product type, customer type, and service type or other requirements associated with payment methods for CSPs. IRCM packages contain a group of customer-facing and network-facing solutions which add support to functions associated with customer acquisition and retention, and monetization.

At their core, ICRM solutions streamline legacy billing, charging, and customer care processes. Many advanced ICRM solutions come further loaded with capabilities like analytics, visualization and reporting, life cycle management for products, e-bill generation, and payment processing among others.



The demand for these solutions is majorly being driven by the rising focus of industry players on improving operational efficiency. Increasing popularity and adoption of agile and scalable solutions in this sector clearly shows the focus of industry players on cost reduction. Continuously increasing adoption of software-defined networks, on account of lower capital and operating expenses associated with their use as compared to the use of legacy networks, is an example of how focused are industry players on improving margins.

Growing popularity and adoption of cloud-based services is also driving with it the demand for flexible data networks which can provide automatic traffic management, bandwidth flexibility, and scalable storage to the carriers to enable them to deliver a wider range of cloud-based services to a larger customer base at affordable prices. The service providers are moving towards new data center infrastructure that can provide a dynamic and scalable cloud environment to the users.

For instance, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, a Dubai-based integrated telecommunications service provider, is using Cisco's Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) and Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Switches which for its next-generation data centers which have significantly reduced the time to market for new cloud-based services.

Growing competition across the ICT sector has been increasing the adoption of agile solutions which can enable the vendors to quickly respond to evolving market changes, thereby preventing losing their customers to their rivals. Continuously growing customer base is increasing the need among the telecom market players to deploy advanced solutions that can efficiently monitor and manage key operations while preserving and improving their margins. This is increasing the demand for IRCM among them, thus boosting the market growth.



The demand for these solutions is also being driven directly by increasing penetration of cloud into the communication and technology industry. A high ease of deploying these solutions on cloud, and impressive cost benefits this model returns to them, is fuelling their shift towards the cloud. Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence estimates the market for cloud storage in the communication and technology industry to grow at an impressive CAGR of 29.32% between 2017 and 2023.

The cloud storage market in this sector was valued at US$4.564 billion in 2017 and is expected to be worth US$21.347 billion in 2023. Although many CIOs are still reluctant towards making the leap to the cloud, owing to huge risks associated with data loss and business continuity while running key functions in the cloud, adoption of IRCM solutions among them, and its deployment in the cloud is gaining traction in many regions, thus augmenting the market growth.



The global Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs market has been segmented on the basis of the deployment model, enterprise size, and geography. By deployment model, the global Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs Market has been segmented into On-premise and cloud. By enterprise size, the market has been segmented into small, medium, and large.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot



5. Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

5.1. Introduction

5.2. On-Premise

5.3. Cloud



6. Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs Market Analysis, By Enterprise Size

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Small

6.3. Medium

6.4. Large



7. Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs Market Analysis, By Geography

7.1. Introduction



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. TECNOTREE CORP.

9.2. Netcracker

9.3. AMDOCS

9.4. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

9.5. SAP

9.6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

9.7. Comviva



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eliq8b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

