CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-one Clifford Law Offices attorneys have been recognized on the 2027 Illinois Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists. Among those listed, Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner at Clifford Law Offices, was ranked #1 on the 2027 Illinois Super Lawyers List, holding the distinction of being named the number-one lawyer in Illinois for the most years, with 14 years of recognition. In addition, three partners were named to the 2027 Illinois Super Lawyers® Top 50 Women List, and five partners were named to the Top 100: 2027 Illinois Super Lawyers® List.

21 Clifford Law Offices Attorneys Named to 2027 Illinois Super Lawyers® Lists

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The following Clifford Law Offices attorneys have been selected to the 2027 lists (*denotes Rising Star distinction):

The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

About Clifford Law Offices

Clifford Law Offices is Chicago's premier personal injury law firm, known for Righting the Heaviest Wrongs® since 1984. With over four decades of experience handling complex civil litigation, our award-winning attorneys have recovered more than $5 billion in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases, including record-breaking verdicts in aviation disasters, medical malpractice, and serious truck accidents. Recognized nationally for trial excellence and regularly ranked among the top law firms in Chicago, Clifford Law Offices combines exceptional courtroom skill, extensive resources, and unwavering dedication to restore lives, protect futures, and hold wrongdoers accountable when the stakes are highest. https://www.cliffordlaw.com

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