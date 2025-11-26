Clifford Law Offices Ranked in 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clifford Law Offices is ranked in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms®, recognized nationally in four practice areas and regionally in 10 practice areas. These listings demonstrate the firm's extensive experience in handling complex and high-profile matters. The firm received the following rankings in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms:

National Tier 1

Clifford Law Offices is Ranked in the 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms®

National Tier 3

Regional Tier 3: Chicago

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Firms included in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms ranking are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To qualify, a firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the current edition of Best Lawyers in a Best Law Firms practice area and geographic jurisdiction. Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms on a national and/or metro scale signals a high level of credibility within the profession.

The 2026 edition of Best Law Firms includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas. The publication's transparent, collaborative research methodology employs qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews, supported by proprietary algorithmic technology, to produce a tiered system of industry-led rankings of the top 4% of the industry.

About Clifford Law Offices

Righting the Heaviest Wrongs®. Founded by Robert A. Clifford in 1984, Clifford Law Offices is a nationally recognized leader in complex litigation, dedicated to securing justice for those harmed by negligence. Known for record-breaking results in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases, including medical malpractice, construction, transportation, and aviation matters, the firm has recovered over $5 billion for its clients. Routinely ranked among Chicago's top law firms, Clifford Law Offices is staffed with award-winning trial attorneys and equipped with the resources to protect client interests while pursuing full and fair compensation on the local, national, and international stage.

