Robert Clifford Ranked #1 in 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers List

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner of Clifford Law Offices, has once again been ranked as the #1 lawyer in the state of Illinois by Super Lawyers® "Top 10: 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers List."

Robert A. Clifford has once again been ranked as the #1 lawyer in the state of Illinois by Super Lawyers® “Top 10: 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers List”

Among his numerous awards and accolades, Super Lawyers has recognized Mr. Clifford for 21 consecutive years, including being named the number-one lawyer in Illinois for more years than any other attorney, a distinction he has earned 13 times. His reputation is built not only on record-setting results recovered on behalf of victims of catastrophic injury and wrongful death, but also on unwavering commitments to ethics, public service, and the advancement of the legal profession.

Widely regarded as a global leader in aviation litigation, Bob Clifford has represented victims and families in nearly every major commercial U.S. airline crash since 1979. His leadership in landmark matters has earned international recognition, including his current role as Lead Counsel in the ongoing federal litigation arising from the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX8 crash and his involvement in litigation surrounding the 2025 midair collision of a US Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Eagle regional jet and the UPS cargo jet crash in Louisville. He also currently represents four flight attendants who suffered physical and psychological injuries aboard Alaska Air Flight 1282 when the door plug blew off the plane in mid-flight on January 5, 2024. His aviation practice reflects both deep technical mastery and the trust courts and colleagues worldwide place in him to lead the most complex, high-stakes cases.

Throughout his career, Mr. Clifford has been consistently recognized by peers for excellence in trial advocacy and leadership, including recognition by Super Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America®, as well as numerous lifetime achievement honors. These accolades reflect a career defined by influence, integrity, and a lasting impact on clients, the courts, and the broader legal community.

"The profession of law is more than a career; it's a responsibility I take seriously every day. For more than 40 years, I have been motivated by the opportunity to serve clients, strengthen the justice system, and mentor the next generation of trial lawyers."

- Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner at Clifford Law Offices

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

In addition to Mr. Clifford's top ranking, nineteen Clifford Law Offices attorneys have been named to the "2026 Illinois Super Lawyers® List," five partners were named to the "Top 100: 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers® list," and partners Shannon McNulty and Susan Capra were named to the "2026 Illinois Super Lawyers® Top 50 Women List."

To learn more about Robert A. Clifford, click here.

About Clifford Law Offices

Righting the Heaviest Wrongs®. Founded by Robert A. Clifford in 1984, Clifford Law Offices is a nationally recognized leader in complex litigation, dedicated to securing justice for those harmed by negligence. With unmatched talent, extensive resources, and unwavering determination, the firm's award-winning trial attorneys take on the most challenging cases, from catastrophic injury and wrongful death involving medical malpractice, construction, transportation, and aviation matters. Known for landmark verdicts, meaningful policy changes, and over $5 billion recovered for clients, Clifford Law Offices combines fierce advocacy, refined courtroom skill, and genuine compassion to stand with clients during their most difficult moments, ensuring accountability, rebuilding lives, and reshaping futures. Learn more.

SOURCE Clifford Law Offices P C