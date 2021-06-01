21 Courageous Canines Chosen to Compete for Honor of Becoming America's Top Dog

The 21 heroic hounds were chosen by the American public to advance to the semifinals from a field of more than 400 remarkable candidates. The public is invited to visit www.HeroDogAwards.org between now and July 15 to vote once per day in each of the seven Hero Dog categories. The seven categories for 2021 are: Therapy Dogs ; Service Dogs ; Military Dogs ; Law Enforcement Dogs ; Shelter Dogs ; Search and Rescue Dogs; and Guide/Hearing Dogs .

The winning dog in each category will take part in the nationally televised Hero Dog Awards this fall and will be celebrated at a special gala in their honor in Palm Beach on November 12. All rounds open and close at 12 p.m. Pacific Time. And because behind every hero pet is a hero vet or veterinary nurse, please be sure to cast a daily vote starting June 10 for your favorites in the 2021 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards®, sponsored by Zoetis Petcare (a U.S. business unit of Zoetis) right here: www.HeroVetAwards.org.

"The American Humane Hero Dog Awards are our way of honoring the best of our best friends," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane president and CEO. "This unique effort brings attention to the life-changing, life-saving power of the human-animal bond – something that has been a core part of our organization's mission since 1877."

"The Hero Dog Awards celebrate America's often unsung heroes," said philanthropist and Platinum Presenting Sponsor Lois Pope. "From those who defend our country to those who help us heal, guide us, protect us, and help find the lost, every single contender exemplifies the courage and heroism we seek to spotlight in this campaign. Our goal is not only to honor these magnificent dogs but to inspire America to reflect on the outsized contributions that animals make in our lives each and every day."

Meet the 21 remarkable Hero Dog Awards semifinalists!

Here are brief descriptions, written by the hero dogs' owners/handlers:

Therapy Dogs category

Boone ( Hookstown, Pennsylvania ) – Boone survived heartbreaking cruelty as a puppy, which resulted in the loss of his back legs. His life changed when he was adopted by a family with a soft spot for special needs pets. His family had him fitted with a wheelchair to improve his mobility, and he has been a dog on a mission ever since – a mission to spread his joy to others with his infectious smile and story of resilience. Despite his challenges, his sweet nature and enthusiasm for life make him a perfect fit for his new profession as a therapy dog. They say that when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life, and that is the truth for Boone. Children light up when he enters the room. Boone is an ambassador for the nonprofit Joey's P.A.W. (Prosthetics and Wheels). So far, the charity has provided mobility devices to over 700 dogs in need in Pittsburgh , across the country, and even internationally. Boone and Joey's P.A.W. hope to improve both the outcome for dogs with mobility issues in shelters and rescues across the country, as well as perceptions about their adoptability. Boone deserves the title of American Hero Dog because he inspires those around him every day to overcome the obstacles that life throws at them. When he is not spreading joy as a therapy dog, he is working to make life better for dogs with mobility issues in shelters. Just look at his smile. He is going to change the world!

Service Dogs category

Sobee (Holt's Summit, Missouri ) – Once living hopelessly and suffering from human neglect with only two days left on the euthanasia list in an overcrowded shelter in Georgia , Sobee is now living a purposeful life with her combat veteran in Missouri . Sobee was rescued in 2016 by K9s on the Front Line and began her training as a service dog for a veteran seeking rescue to complete the daily tasks that each of us commonly engage. Jason Howe , a disabled combat veteran in Missouri , was secretly fighting the internal demons of PTSD and addiction after returning from two deployments in the U.S. Navy. While Jason spiraled into a dark place, he found himself in Maine , talking with a high school friend who introduced him to Dr. Hagen of K9s on the Front Line, a non-profit organization that rescues/trains service dogs for combat veterans. Sobee and Jason were paired together in 2016 and an instant bond was built between them. Jason began to feel the weight lift off his chest and he now had a sense of responsibility with Sobee by his side. Jason would put two feet on the ground each day instead of covering up in bed and self-medicating. Sobee is trained to assist Jason with panic attacks and watch over Jason when he is in public places. Sobee has also been the reason Jason found himself assisting and training service dogs for K9s on the Front Line's Missouri chapter. The bonded pair are paying it forward by successfully training service dogs for veterans.

Military Dogs category

SSG Summer ( Mt. Airy, Maryland ) – My retired canine partner's name is Staff Sergeant Summer, a 10-year-old female Labrador . Summer retired from the Marines Corps in 2013 as a Military Working Dog and proud war dog. She most recently retired as a Police Explosive Detection Dog after serving proudly for seven years. While deployed, she conducted a substantial number of routine patrols, searching for and positively identifying countless weapons caches and improvised explosive devices, swept and cleared routes for the troops and was involved in numerous fire fights with insurgents. Summer put her life on the line to protect, defend and save the lives of countless troops. As a result of these exposures in war zone environments and other traumatic events that Summer experienced in Iraq and Afghanistan , she was diagnosed with canine PTSD in December 2015 . She copes with this condition daily. For her heroic, extraordinary valor and service to our country, Staff Sergeant Summer received the PDSA Commendation Award in July 2017 and the Lois Pope K9 Medal of Courage on Capitol Hill the following year. In retirement, SSG Summer continues to serve her country and fellow veterans by visiting them at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, located in St. Mary's County, Maryland . The veterans who reside at that location truly admire her story of service and enjoy the love and pats as she walks through their rooms.

Guide/Hearing Dogs category

Henna ( Albuquerque, New Mexico ) – I am deaf and legally blind. Henna, my amazing guide dog, has given me the freedom of travel and saves my life on a daily basis. She is an extension of my body, becoming my eyes and ears. Last year, while simply crossing a familiar intersection, I was nearly crushed by the trailer of an 18-wheeler. It was a sunny warm spring day and I was waiting with Henna to cross the road. After a few moments, Henna's ear flick indicated it was our turn. I gave the forward command and we started crossing towards the opposite corner. We had reached the midway point when Henna suddenly backed up. She reversed so fast I knew instantly something was wrong. Her movement was strong, sure and deliberate, while ensuring I was not going to trip or fall. When Henna slowed enough for me to take in my surroundings, I could see a large truck was now completing a left turn in front of us. No more than five feet away, the trailer wheels rumbled where Henna and I were only moments ago. After the trailer passed, she guided me safely across to the opposite curb without me prompting her. Despite me being in shock from almost being hit, Henna continued to perform her job perfectly. To this day, I can still see the trailer's reflective strips in front of me and know that this was only one of many times she saved my life,

while allowing me freedom. She continues to confidently guide me and acts as if it had never happened. I can almost see in her face and hear in her voice, "I got you, mom! Just follow me."

Law Enforcement Dogs category

K-9 Hansel ( Millville, New Jersey ) – K-9 Hansel was only 7 weeks old when he was seized from an alleged dog-fighting ring in Ontario, Canada . He never fought. He along with 20 other pit bulls were slated for euthanasia. After a 2-year-long battle with the Ontario courts, Hansel was then transferred to the Dogs Playing for Life shelter down in Florida . Throw Away Dogs project was then notified of a potential working dog candidate for their program. Hansel was accepted into the program for more training. The Millville Fire Department was looking for an accelerant detection K-9 and Hansel was a perfect fit. Hansel and I went through 16 weeks of scent training and we were later certified as an arson detection team. I believe that Hansel is the first pit bull certified in accelerant detection in the United States . Hansel can recognize 14 different ignitable liquid odors. He really is the best partner and a rock star. He was also honored as one of the dogs of the year featured on the CW network. If you Google K-9 Hansel you can see all the obstacles he has overcome and learn about his story in more detail. Thank you for reading and considering Hansel.

Shelter Dogs category

Balto ( Oakland Park, Florida ) – Baby Balto was surrendered to our 501c3 animal rescue with hydrocephalus. He was blind and couldn't walk. After an MRI and medical treatment, our amazing team would not give up and worked day and night rehabilitating baby Balto. Today, Balto can see and walk – living proof to never give up. Balto teaches us that daily love wins as we continue to work and love him back to a life with unconditional love and patience. God only sends you what he believes you can handle. Every day is a precious gift for baby Balto and for each and every one of us.

Search and Rescue Dogs category

Liberty's Baby ( Chillicothe, Ohio ) – Liberty's Baby was found abandoned in the woods in Liberty Township, Ohio , along with her three puppies. They were barely surviving, eating from a deer carcass. Baby was shy and had to be coaxed out of the woods. She was very thin, with her ribs and backbone showing. Baby was also suffering from a serious insect and parasite infestation and was immediately taken to a veterinarian and treated. After Baby's health improved and she got a clean bill of health, she started to show potential as a search dog. With lots of hard work and training, Baby then passed her human remains detection test through the National Association for Search and Rescue, becoming a certified cadaver dog. Baby went from being abandoned in the woods, to becoming a nationally certified search K-9. We like to say: " Liberty's Baby is now a rescue who rescues!"

During the past 10 years, Americans have cast millions of votes for more than 1,000 dogs, all seeking the coveted title of American Hero Dog. The program reaches billions of people each year and draws the support and participation of top celebrity dog lovers from all over the world. Hosts, judges, award presenters and entertainment acts have included Jay Leno, Billy Crystal, Betty White, Ariel Winter, Vivica A. Fox, Rebecca Romijn, Alison Sweeney, James Denton, Beth Stern, Faithe Herman, Marcus Scribner, Bindi Irwin, Derek Hough, Richard Marx, Katharine McPhee, Michelle Beadle, Whoopi Goldberg, Denise Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Chelsea Handler, Martin Short, Jewel, Wilson Phillips, John Ondrasik, Carson Kressley, Miranda Lambert, Pauley Perrette, Kristen Chenoweth, Naomi Judd, Eric Stonestreet, Danica McKellar, Bailee Madison and many more.

Key dates for the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards contest include:

- 1st Round Voting: March 25 – May 6 - 2nd Round Voting: May 27 – July 15 - 3rd Round Voting: July 29 – September 7 - Hero Dog Awards gala: November 12

All rounds open and close at 12 p.m. Pacific Time. And because behind every hero pet is a hero vet or veterinary nurse, please be sure to cast a daily vote starting June 10 for your favorites in the 2021 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards®, sponsored by Zoetis Petcare (a U.S. business unit of Zoetis) right here: www.HeroVetAwards.org.

For more information about the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, and to vote daily, please visit www.herodogawards.org. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, email Mari Harner at [email protected] or call 1-800-227-4645.

