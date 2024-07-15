21 Lenox Advisors named as Forbes' Top Financial Security Professionals

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors proudly announces that 21 of its esteemed advisors have earned a place on Forbes' annual lists of top financial security professionals. This achievement marks the company's strongest performance on the prestigious awards list since its inception in 2021.

This recognition from Forbes honors top-performing wealth managers both nationally and by state, who excel in addressing all facets of client finances, including estate, tax, and retirement planning. Advisors are rigorously assessed based on both quantitative and qualitative metrics, encompassing personal interviews, industry experience, compliance records, and revenue generated.

This year's list showcases the best Financial Security Professionals nationwide and the top candidates in each state. We want to congratulate the following individuals:

• William Basel • Malcolm Bosse • Brian Bulger • Don Draudt • Paul Ferrante • Darren Gerstenblatt • Stefan Greenberg • Brian Johnston • Brian Kaplan • Zach Kriftcher • Abbe Large • Brian Large • Greg Large • Michael McLaughlin • Todd Parker • Jonathan Perry • Rob Segall • Matt Sendach • Gabe Schulman • Peter Slesinski • Vincent Trimarco

"Congratulations to the 21 Lenox Advisors for this well-deserved recognition," said Frank Anzalone, Managing Director and National Head of Sales & Distribution. "It means so much to be recognized by Forbes in a way that acknowledges our team's commitment to providing clients with the quality support and customized guidance they need to realize their individual financial goals."

Learn more about the Best in State Financial Security Professionals and Top Financial Security Professionals.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net-worth, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, in forming our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. More information can be found at www.lenoxadvisors.com.

