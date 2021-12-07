21 Million in 21 years - Humana announces at the International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA) that it has reached 21 Million people across the developing world in 21 years with its "Total Control of the Epidemic (TCE)" HIV/AIDS programme

HARARE, Zimbabwe, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Humana People to People Federation and its member in South Africa prepare to attend the International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA), we are highlighting our Total Control of the Epidemic (TCE) HIV/AIDS Programme through which we have reached 21 Million people in 21 years offering support to those affected by the virus.

Humana is also supporting the theme - "The race to 2030: Evidence. Scale up. Accelerate" reiterating the need to accelerate individual HIV testing, reference for treatment, and care for those on treatment and avoidance across Africa and Asia.

Speaking about the success of TCE, Snorre Westgaard, Chairperson of Humana People to People said:

"From the very beginning 21 years ago, the core of our programme was centered around getting to people and communities through partner members in countries including South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, Angola, Congo and India, that are very hard to reach, often in highly rural areas as well as the big cities. There, we find the most at-risk populations, including young women and girls. It is critically important that they are supported by our experienced teams, who can intervene early to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"An essential part of our work to end the pandemic is aided through our TCE Index Tracking process which ends with our TCE Field Officers identifying sexual partners and children of those who have tested and confirmed with a positive HIV status, to ensure that they are tested accordingly.

Humana People to People started TCE 21 years ago, using its wide international experience to reach communities that few NGOs could. As part of TCE, millions of people in often hard to reach communities have been informed on how to avoid catching HIV, support has been given to those who are most vulnerable and ongoing help has been given to those living with the disease.

Africa more than ever needs programmes that have been tried and tested in communities all over Africa. The race to end the pandemic by 2030 involves establishing more evidence to communities that are hard to reach because of the location, scale-up programmes like the TCE HIV programme to ensure that the right information and care gets to people that are either positive or do not have knowledge of their status, and accelerate the speed of information transmission, testing, and medication provision.

