21% of Gen Z are planning a trip to "soul-search" this summer, while 1 in 5 Americans say they can't afford to vacation at all

News provided by

Empower

08 Jun, 2023, 09:17 ET

Americans are reimagining summer through road trips, staycations as inflation impacts the majority of travel plans

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Zers may have more fun than everyone else this summer, with 1 in 5 saying they plan to find themselves by splurging on a "soul-searching" trip (21%), traveling abroad (20%), or packing their bags for a romantic getaway (24%), according to new research from Empower, a leader in financial planning, investing and advice.

Not so fast, according to 41% of Americans who won't travel this summer, with 20% saying they can't afford to go on vacation (women 24%, men 15%). Nearly all (88%) say inflation has cooled their summer plans, causing people to save up for longer, plan fewer getaways or shorter trips. To fund their travel, Gen Z is trimming back on hair/nail appointments (24%) and cancelling streaming subscriptions (18%). Nearly a third (31%) of Gen Zers and 26% of Millennials are turning to a side gig to save more for their soulstice.

One in five Americans (19%) say they're planning trips within driving distance. In May, monthly spend on gas ($193) has declined nearly 23% as compared to last year ($252), according to Empower Personal Dashboard™ data.

More key findings:

  • The tradeoff for a trip: To save up for vacation, 37% of Americans have reduced the amount they eat out, 21% are cutting back on premium purchases such as furniture and clothes, 19% are passing on attending local concerts or the theater, and 18% have slashed beauty services (22% for Millennials). Some 30% have tapped into a savings account or rainy-day fund.

  • Unpacking the price: More than half of Americans who are planning on traveling this summer are capping their spend at $500 for flights and transportation (52%), food (55%) and activities (51%). Nearly a third (31%) plan to splurge on lodging, spending more than $1,000 for their hotel or Airbnb stay. A quarter of respondents planning to vacation are willing to dish out between $500 -$1,000 for food (26%) and experiences (25%). See ya, souvenirs: just 33% expect to spend more than $500 on shopping during their trip.

  • Favorite travel companions: 42% of Americans plan to visit family and friends this summer, which trumps sightseeing (24%) and concerts/festivals (22%). Some 35% plan to spend on family-friendly activities or outdoor adventures (28%).

Paying for a vacation often requires planning ahead, and nearly a third of Americans (30%) traveling this summer say they create a monthly budget to save up for the season's adventures. Lacey Cobb, CFA®, CFP® and director of advice solutions for Empower, recommends automating savings into a designated travel fund.

"The easiest way is to have a portion of your paycheck automatically set up to go toward savings. One method is a high-yield cash account with contributions every month," Cobb says.

Flexibility can be the ticket when budgeting for a vacation. "Popular tourist destinations tend to be more expensive, so look for off the beaten path destinations or where the US dollar is strong relative to the local currency, if traveling abroad. Ultimately, the more flexible you are with your plans, the easier it is to vacation on a budget. Traveling during the off-season and booking flights mid-week will help bring down costs. You can find wildly different prices just by tweaking your arrival or departure days ever so slightly," Cobb says.

If you've set the goal to take a vacation this summer, the Empower Personal Dashboard™ can help you track your spending and progress toward your goals. Get your free financial dashboard today.

*ABOUT THE STUDY
Empower's report is based on survey responses conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Empower from May 19 to May 21, 2023, surveying 2,201 Americans ages 18+ and data from the Empower Personal Dashboardä.

ABOUT EMPOWER 
Empower, a leader in financial planning, investing, and advice, is dedicated to creating financial freedom through people and technology. It administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets for more than 17 million retirement plan participants and is the nation's second-largest retirement plan recordkeeper by total participants.1 Connect with us on Empower.com

Media contacts

Katelyn Kwiatkowski: [email protected] 
Stephanie Visscher: [email protected] 

1 As of January 31, 2023. Assets under Administration (AUA) refers to the assets administered by Empower pursuant to service contracts, including recordkeeping, for retirement plans and participants, IRAs and other pension accounts. On August 1, 2022, Empower announced that it is changing the names of various companies within its corporate group to align the names with the Empower brand. For more information regarding the name changes, please visit http://www.empower.com/name-change

The information contained herein is being provided for discussion purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All visuals are illustrative only. © 2023 Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America. All rights reserved. "EMPOWER" and all associated logos, and product names are trademarks of Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America. 

RO2937225-0623

SOURCE Empower

Also from this source

62% of Americans don't talk about money according to new Empower research, and their silence may come at a cost

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.