Citizens across the state are urging that the legal age to purchase tobacco change from 18 to 21 for reasons featured in the exhibition such as, "My dad has COPD from smoking for 30+ years" (a student at Western Connecticut State University) and "As a healthcare worker, [I am] seeing the long-term complications it can cause, and the trouble it causes other family members" (Andrew from Old Saybrook).

Connecticut residents cite lost loved ones, their own personal struggles with quitting tobacco, major reductions in health care costs, and the desire to create a healthier community as reasons why raising the tobacco sale age to 21 would benefit all Connecticut communities.

Roughly 95% of adult tobacco users start before the age of 21. Individuals who begin smoking at a young age are more likely to become addicted, become heavier tobacco users, and have more difficulty quitting. Raising the tobacco sale age to 21 delays youth experimentation with tobacco and reduces the chance that youth become lifelong tobacco users.

300+ cities and counties across 19 states have made this change, including the entire states of Hawaii, New Jersey, California, Oregon, and Maine.

Visit 21ReasonsWhyCT.com to view the full "21+ Reasons Why" online exhibition.

About Tobacco 21 CT

Tobacco 21 is an educational campaign to generate statewide awareness and support for raising the minimum tobacco sales age to 21 in Connecticut. This initiative is implemented by concerned citizens, parents, youth, and organizations across Connecticut in partnership with the MATCH Coalition, American Heart Association, the American Lung Association, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, and American Cancer Society-Cancer Action Network. For more information or to share your support, visit www.Tobacco21CT.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Michele Sok, (475) 212-6222

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/21-reasons-why-showcases-support-for-tobacco-21-300635862.html

SOURCE Tobacco 21 CT

Related Links

http://www.tobacco21ct.com

