21 Willig, Williams & Davidson Attorneys Named Among 2027 'Best Lawyers in America' and 'Ones to Watch'

Philadelphia and Harrisburg labor & employment lawyers recognized among best in the country

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania labor, employment and workers' compensation law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is proud to announce that 21 of its attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the legal profession's oldest and most respected peer-review publications, and its list of Ones to Watch, which highlights early-career attorneys who show exceptional skill and promise within their practice areas.

The firm's 2027 Best Lawyers include Irwin W. Aronson, James S. Beall, Susan Bahme Blumenfeld, Eric Borjeson, Stuart W. Davidson, Michael G. Dryden, Aneesah El-Amin-Jaamia, Michael P. Fenerty, Laurence M. Goodman, Ryan A. Hancock, Lauren M. Hoye, Nancy B. G. Lassen, Bruce M. Ludwig, Linda M. Martin, Richard G. Poulson, Amy L. Rosenberger, Ralph J. Teti, Deborah R. Willig, and Brett Zeitlin. Many of the attorneys have been named among Best Lawyers for 10 years or more, while Aronson, Davidson, and Willig have been named for more than 30 years. In addition, Samuel H. Datlof and Jordan Konell have been named among The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch, which recognizes attorneys who have been in practice for 10 or fewer years.

The attorneys were recognized for their work in the practice areas of union labor law, employee benefits (ERISA) law, employment law - individuals, labor and employment law, labor and employment litigation, family law, and workers' compensation law - claimants.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become highly regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers is based on detailed peer-review surveys, in which tens of thousands of leading attorneys vote on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Since lawyers are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania as well as Chicago and Haddonfield, New Jersey. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds, professional athletes, and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.

Contact: Becky Bergman

[email protected] / 215.340.0480

SOURCE Willig, Williams & Davidson