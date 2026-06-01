20 Willig, Williams & Davidson Attorneys Named 2026 PA Super Lawyers & Rising Stars

Managing partner Deborah R. Willig named among top 100 attorneys in Philadelphia and in Pennsylvania, and among top 50 women attorneys in the state

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania labor, employment, workers' compensation and family law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is pleased to announce that 20 of its attorneys have been named 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, and Managing Partner Deborah R. Willig has been named among the state's elite attorneys.

Willig, Williams & Davidson

Willig and partners Stuart W. Davidson and Nancy B.G. Lassen, and retired partners Bruce M. Ludwig, Alaine S. Williams, and Ralph J. Teti have been recognized as Pennsylvania Super Lawyers for 20 years or more. All six are recognized in the practice area of Employment & Labor. In addition, Willig has once again been named among the Top 50 Pennsylvania Women Attorneys, Top 100 Philadelphia Attorneys, and Top 100 Pennsylvania Attorneys.

These attorneys have been named 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers:

Family Law

Employee Benefits

Employment & Labor

Workers' Compensation

Additionally, three of the firm's attorneys have been named 2026 Pennsylvania Rising Stars, which recognizes attorneys who are no more than 40 years old or have been in practice for no more than 10 years.

Bankruptcy: Consumer

Employment & Labor

A program of Thomson Reuters, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who, through a peer review and independent research process, have been identified as attaining a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Only the top 5 percent of Pennsylvania's nearly 50,000 lawyers and the top 2.5 percent of up-and-coming Pennsylvania lawyers are named to the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

Candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including verdicts and settlements; honors and awards; special licenses and certifications; pro bono and community service efforts; and scholarly lectures and writings. The ultimate objective of Super Lawyers is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse list of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for other practitioners and consumers searching for legal counsel.

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania as well as Chicago and Haddonfield, New Jersey. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds, professional athletes, and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.

Contact: Matt Henderson

[email protected] / 215-340-0480

SOURCE Willig, Williams & Davidson