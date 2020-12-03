21-Year Firm Rebrands as SQA Group, Helping Clients Drive Transformation

A technology and advisory services firm founded in 1999, SQA Group teams with organizations—from industry-leading brands to emerging start-ups—to introduce technology-driven solutions that drive differentiation, cultural innovation, financial gains, and customer value-driven behaviors.

"Over the last two decades, we have stayed close to our clients and deeply understand the drivers that sit at the heart of their quest for innovation," says Rob Lanza, CEO of SQA Group. "As our clients' desires for emerging technology and new capability acceleration have grown, we have grown alongside them. Our rebrand, services evolution, and expanded team hyper-specialization allow us to reflect the ways we have and will continue to support our clients."

From empowering businesses to take advantage of the latest disruptive technologies, like AI and machine learning, to crafting holistic data strategies, to helping companies remain continuously compliant, SQA Group helps companies build agile organizations that drive meaningful change.

Its recent services expansion allows clients to derive technical and consultative support in the following core areas:

Emerging Technologies

Quality Engineering

Data Science Services

Compliance and Risk Management

Consultants-as-a-Service

In addition to expanding its offerings, SQA Group has enacted its own transformation efforts that include, among other core initiatives: launching a new website, developing industry-specific business units to support emerging client demands, hiring subject matter experts to position clients for early S-curve adoption, and introducing leadership development team opportunities.

"At SQA Group, we fundamentally believe you elevate innovation by becoming more authentic and vulnerable, and we live that ideal internally and through our client work," says Jennifer Taylor, SQA Group's Chief People Officer. "We believe in creating a safe space to raise the bar on possibility and, in so doing, illuminate pathways forward towards positive transformation."

To learn more about SQA Group, and how to craft a culture of continuous transformation, visit www.sqagroup.com. You can follow SQA Group on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

