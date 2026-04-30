$210 Million Bat Sheba's Palace in Caesarea Sets New Benchmark for Middle East Luxury Real Estate

At its current asking price, the estate surpasses the previous Middle East residential pricing record held by Dubai's Marble Palace, offered at $204 million.

Located in Caesarea, Israel's only privately managed coastal town, the estate encompasses 6,850 square meters (~73,700 sq. ft.) of total built interior area across 11,000 square meters (~2.7 acres) of landscaped grounds. The property includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and ten powder rooms.

Positioned directly along Caesarea's Mediterranean shoreline, the residence enjoys sweeping views of the Mediterranean.

Designed by Citterio F.lli, with Cristiano Mattia Ferme as Chief Architect, alongside Yuri Puchinsky, and landscape design by Mor Avidan, the residence was built over multiple years by Italian craftsmen and completed in 2015. The material program includes marble, onyx, lapis lazuli, tiger's eye, and malachite, featuring 14-karat gold-leaf detailing and silk trim elements throughout. All interior furnishings are custom-made.

An underground gallery connects the main residence to a 900+ square meter (~9,700 sq. ft.) spa complex housing an indoor pool, Japanese-style resistance swim spa, Turkish hammam, sauna, massage and hairdressing suites, and gymnasium. The spa operates on independent climate and water systems.

Estate infrastructure includes compound-grade perimeter fencing with controlled entry, a whole-estate backup generator, Crestron smart-home automation, underground parking for six vehicles, two fully equipped staff apartments, and dual kitchens (professional-grade and kosher-prepared).

The 2025 modernization program addressed all major building systems: full HVAC upgrade with multi-zone climate control integration, Crestron smart home system optimization, integrated security and 24/7 surveillance, LED lighting transition integrated with smart home automation, exterior stone and roof refurbishment, landscaping upgrades, and interior restoration by specialist craftsmen.

"Assets of this caliber are not shaped by headlines or market cycles," said Amir Davidson, Principal Broker at Davidson Real Estate. "They are defined by vision, scarcity, and the discipline required to build something intended to endure. This is not a speculative asset. Its value is fundamental."

About Davidson Real Estate

Davidson Real Estate is Israel's boutique luxury real estate brokerage specializing in architecturally significant estates in Caesarea, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Herzliya Pituach, Savyon, Kfar Shmaryahu, Netanya, Hadera, and other premier residential markets across Israel. The firm represents private clients, family offices, and foundations, guided by discretion, precision, and enduring value.

High-resolution imagery, cinematic property film, and press materials are available at www.davidson-realestate.com/batshebas-palace-caesarea. All inquiries are handled with discretion.

Media Contact:

Amir Davidson, Principal Broker

Davidson Real Estate

+972 52-326-4299

[email protected]

www.davidson-realestate.com

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SOURCE Davidson Real Estate