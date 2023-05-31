212 Girls to be Honored June 4 for Earning the Highest Award in Girl Scouting

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) will recognize 212 local Girl Scouts for earning the highest award in Girl Scouting at the annual Gold Award Celebration on Sunday, June 4 at the Pasadena Civic Center (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). GSGLA celebrates the largest Gold Award class in the nation for the 12th year in a row, with 212 Girl Scouts contributing over 20,000 hours implementing sustainable change in their communities.

To earn the Gold Award, Girl Scouts in 10th – 12th grades spend 80+ hours identifying an issue, work with local leaders to make a plan that creatively addresses the problem, develop time management and goal setting skills, and take action that leads to measurable change. This year's Gold Award projects included:

Erasing Your Carbon Footprint

Fentanyl Awareness for Teens

Bullying and Mental Health

Female Representation in Children's Literature

Gold Award Girl Scouts distinguish themselves through perseverance and grit while building resumes that set them up for college scholarships and career opportunities. According to recent research, Gold Award Girl Scouts:

Are more likely to fill leadership roles and are more civically engaged than non-Girl Scout peers.

Seventy-two percent said earning their Gold Award helped them get a scholarship.

Enter the U.S. military immediately rising one rank.

Interviews and Visuals (must be credentialed to attend):

2:30 pm - 3:00 pm : B-roll and photos during Gold Celebration

: B-roll and photos during Gold Celebration 4:00 pm – 4:30 pm : Interviews after Gold Celebration with:

– : Interviews after Gold Celebration with: Theresa Edy Kiene , chief executive officer of GSGLA

, chief executive officer of GSGLA

Gold Award Girl Scouts (as available)

About Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves more than 33,000 girls in partnership with more than 17,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Los Angeles, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STE(A)M, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Backed by the worldwide Girl Scouts movement that includes 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae, Girl Scouts in our council lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org.

SOURCE Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles