212 Local Girl Scouts Honored for Earning the Gold Award, the Highest Award in Girl Scouting

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) recognized 212 Girl Scouts for earning the highest honor in Girl Scouting at their Gold Award Celebration on June 4 at the Pasadena Civic Center. GSGLA celebrated the largest Gold Award class in the nation for the 12th year in a row, with 212 Girl Scouts contributing over 20,000 hours implementing sustainable change in their communities. Projects focused on reducing carbon footprints, introducing underrepresented groups to technology, raising fentanyl awareness among teens, and managing mental and physical health, to name a few. To earn the Gold Award, Girl Scouts in 10th – 12th grades spent 80+ hours identifying an issue, working with local leaders to address the problem, and took action that led to measurable change.

"One of the hallmarks of the Gold Award is that the project must create sustainable change," said Theresa Edy Kiene, chief executive officer of GSGLA. "These 212 Girl Scouts propel the whole Girl Scouts movement forward, making the world a better place and proving they are the leaders that communities, campuses, and workforces need."

Girl Scouts who achieve the Gold Award distinguish themselves through their perseverance, while setting them up for college scholarships and career opportunities. According to recent research, Girl Scouts who earn the Gold Award are:

More likely to fill leadership roles and more civically engaged than non-Girl Scout peers.

Seventy-two percent of Girl Scouts said earning their Gold Award helped get a scholarship.

Gold Award Girl Scouts entering any of the U.S. military branches will immediately rise one rank.

