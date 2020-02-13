212 Media Studios Announces Local Non-Profit Award-Winner

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the second annual Non-Profit Appreciation Luncheon on February 12, 2020, LifeTouch Ministries & Counseling Center was announced as the winner of this year's Non-Profit Community Impact Award. This event celebrated non-profits that contribute to the Kosciusko County community and recognized their service by providing lunch and valuable grant opportunities for the attendees. LifeTouch was selected as the award-winner based on its innovative practices, creativity and outstanding community outreach.

As this year's winner, LifeTouch will receive one year of free marketing services. 212 Media Studios is dedicated to supporting local organizations like LifeTouch that make Kosciusko County a better place to live. In addition to LifeTouch Ministries & Counseling Center, AGAITAS and Joe's Kids were also announced as finalists for the highly anticipated award.

The Non-Profit Appreciation Luncheon spotlighted several different events for almost 100 guests. Nichole Rouached, manager of communications and projects at OrthoWorx, spoke on grant-writing best practices for non-profits, providing valuable information on applying for future grants. The appearance of local businesses who sponsored the event created further opportunities for networking and community teambuilding.

"At 212, we're passionate about giving back to the community, which is why we want to honor non-profits that do so much for our community," says 212 Chief Marketing Officer David Phelps. "We're thrilled that 212 can provide an opportunity for local non-profits to feel recognized and have a chance to network and relax."

212 Media Studios is a digital marketing agency based in Warsaw, Ind. Specializing in branding, storytelling and inbound marketing techniques customized to the industries and business needs of their clients.

Contact:

Bailey Gerber

bgerber@212mediastudios.com

SOURCE 212 Media Studios

Related Links

http://www.212mediastudios.com

