212 Media Studios Partners with Amplified Solutions to Augment Technology Offerings

WARSAW, Ind., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide clients with cutting-edge, enhanced technology solutions, 212 Media Studios has partnered with Amplified Solutions, a development startup based in northern Indiana. The partnership also augments 212's already robust web development services and opens doors for more successful developments in the future.

"Having worked with the principals of Amplified for some time, I've always respected their service delivery process, attention to client needs, and ongoing willingness to stay ahead of the technology curve when it comes to software development," says 212 Chief Marketing Officer David Phelps. "This partnership will allow us to provide next-level solutions that compete with the country's leading firms—but at price points and delivery times far below average."

In the past year, 212 and Amplified Solutions have already worked together to deliver a revolutionary online reservation and collaboration solution for an international client headquartered in San Francisco. As technology advances and clients' needs increase, both companies are looking forward to the expanded partnership.

"This partnership allows us to combine the engineering expertise of Amplified Solutions with the marketing polish and impeccable user experience that 212 Media Studios is known for," says Brandon Wilhite of Amplified Solutions. "The result is an enhanced ability to provide a complete set of software development services for all types of businesses."

About 212 Media Studios

212 Media Studios is a team of strategic thinkers and visionary creators based in Warsaw, Indiana. Through research, branding and inbound marketing, 212 creates comprehensive, personalized strategies that meet the business needs of clients in industries like technology, healthcare, higher education and non-profit. To learn more about 212 Media Studios' services and offerings, visit 212mediastudios.com.

Contact: Bailey Gerber

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (574) 269-0720

SOURCE 212 Media Studios

Related Links

https://www.212mediastudios.com

