212NYC Announces Chromeo as Headline Performer for Legendary Summer Party on August 6 at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Returning for the first time in seven years, the legendary 212NYC Summer Party will bring together thousands of professionals across advertising, media, marketing, technology, publishing, and entertainment for an unforgettable evening of live music, networking, cocktails, and celebration under the Manhattan skyline.

This year's theme, "Cannes in the City: All Party, No Passport," brings the spirit and energy of the global advertising festival season to New York City with a Riviera-inspired rooftop experience featuring waterfront views, summer cocktails, immersive sponsor activations, and live entertainment.

Headlining the celebration is internationally acclaimed electro-funk duo Chromeo, with a special DJ set.

Known for their electrifying live shows and signature fusion of disco, soul, synth-pop, and electronic music, Chromeo has become one of the world's most celebrated acts. With multiple Billboard-charting releases, a Grammy nomination, and performances at major global festivals including Coachella, Chromeo's energetic live shows and genre-defining sound have made the duo an international fan favorite.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the evening's Riviera-inspired vibe with their favorite pastels and linens while connecting with leaders and rising stars from across the New York advertising community.

Additional DJs, performances, and entertainment announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"The Summer Party is one of the most anticipated nights of the year for our community, and we're thrilled to bring it back bigger and better than ever," said Jay Wolff, President of 212NYC. "Chromeo is the perfect act to headline this year's celebration. Their energy, creativity, and iconic sound embody exactly what 'Cannes in the City' is all about—bringing people together for an unforgettable night celebrating the culture and spirit of our industry."

Beyond the music and celebration, the event reflects 212NYC's continued commitment to fostering connection and collaboration across the advertising community.

"At its core, 212NYC is about bringing people together—creating opportunities for connection, conversation, and community across our industry," said Ritu Trivedi, Vice President of 212NYC. "The Summer Party is such a special reflection of that mission, bringing together leaders, rising talent, partners, and friends from across the advertising world for one unforgettable night in New York City."

The event will take place on Thursday, August 6 from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

Tickets are now on sale. Sponsorship opportunities—including cabanas, VIP sections, branded bars, food experiences, and custom activations—are available for brands looking to participate in the event. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit 212NYC.org.

About 212NYC New York's Digital Advertising Club

212NYC is New York's leading organization for the digital advertising industry, reaching more than 5,000 professionals across media, marketing, and advertising. 212NYC connects and educates community members through a year-long programming slate of compelling panels with industry leaders, signature events, and programs that advance learning and drive impact. A non-profit, volunteer-run organization, 212NYC welcomes all advertising professionals in the New York area. Learn more at 212NYC.org.

Media Contact:

Diana Horowitz

212NYC Marketing Chair

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Tel.: 646-709-1420

SOURCE 212NYC New York's Digital Advertising Club