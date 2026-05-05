212NYC New York's Digital Advertising Club and Breastcancer.org Announce Partnership to Advance Breast Cancer Awareness

Collaboration kicks off with the Women in Media and Marketing Awards Luncheon on May 21 at Tribeca 360, honoring industry leaders and raising funds for breast cancer education and support

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 212NYC New York's Digital Advertising Club and Breastcancer.org today announced a new partnership to advance breast cancer awareness and support across the advertising industry.

The Fourth Annual Women in Media & Marketing Awards Luncheon benefiting Breastcancer.org will take place on May 21, 2026, with 212NYC New York's Digital Advertising Club as a Media Partner.

The collaboration commences with the Fourth Annual Women in Media and Marketing Awards Luncheon, taking place Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Tribeca 360 in New York City. The event is a longstanding and consistently sold-out gathering that brings together professionals from more than 100 companies across media, marketing, and advertising and has raised nearly $1 million in support of Breastcancer.org's mission.

The Women in Media and Marketing Awards Luncheon honors and recognizes some of the most dynamic women in the industry, as well as individuals and organizations who have demonstrated leadership in advocating for women's health and supporting those impacted by breast cancer.

Through this partnership, 212NYC will work with Breastcancer.org to engage the advertising community in support of breast cancer awareness and education, including through the Women in Media and Marketing Awards Luncheon and additional initiatives throughout the year.

As New York's premier network for the digital advertising community, 212NYC brings together more than 5,000 professionals across marketing, media, and advertising. Through its programming, events, and industry initiatives, the organization plays a central role in fostering connection, collaboration, and leadership across the evolving digital ecosystem—making it a natural partner in advancing awareness and mobilizing support for causes that impact its community.

Jay Wolff, President of 212NYC, emphasized the importance of bringing the industry together around meaningful initiatives: "At 212NYC, our mission is to bring our community together—not only to drive the industry forward, but to support causes that matter. Partnering with Breastcancer.org allows us to extend that mission in a meaningful way. The Women in Media and Marketing Awards Luncheon is an important moment for our industry to come together, and we're proud to help amplify its impact."

Katie Kulik, Event Chair, Founder and CEO of NET Revenue, and Member of the Breastcancer.org Board of Directors, said, "This luncheon represents a powerful intersection of community and cause. Each year, it brings our industry together to recognize outstanding individuals while supporting a mission that touches so many lives. With 212NYC as a partner, we can expand that impact even further."

This year's honorees reflect that impact, including Karen Saltser, CEO, Bloomberg Media (Corporate Visionary); Amy McGovern, Head of Agency Partnerships, East Coast, Best Buy Ads (Individual Advocate); and Jacqueline Farrell, Senior Manager, Fan Engagement and Alumni Relations, New York Rangers, MSG Sports (Caregiver).

The partnership also reflects the broader influence the advertising industry can have in driving awareness and support for important causes.

Carl Fremont, Event Chair, Chief Executive Officer of Quigley-Simpson, and Member of the Breastcancer.org Board of Directors, added: "The advertising industry has a unique ability to inform and influence at scale. This partnership helps channel that strength toward a cause that impacts millions, and we're excited to build on the strong foundation of this event."

Beyond the luncheon, 212NYC and Breastcancer.org will collaborate on additional initiatives throughout the year to engage the advertising community through programming, content, and fundraising efforts that further support individuals impacted by breast cancer.

To purchase tickets and for more information visit https://give.breastcancer.org/wimm

For more information and to join 212NYC, visit 212NYC.org.

About Breastcancer.org

Breastcancer.org is a leading patient-focused resource dedicated to providing reliable, up-to-date information and support to those affected by breast cancer. Founded in 2000 by chief medical officer Marisa C. Weiss, MD, we empower people with research, expert information, and a dynamic peer support community to help them make the best decisions for their lives. Since inception, our nonprofit organization has reached 256 million people worldwide.

Breastcancer.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, tax ID #23-3082851. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

About 212NYC New York's Digital Advertising Club

212NYC is New York's premier network for the digital advertising community, representing over 5,000 digital media, marketing, and advertising professionals. Our mission is to create a dynamic platform for community members to make connections and share insights, and to support the digital advertising industry through education, programming, and philanthropy. As a non-profit, volunteer-run organization, 212NYC is open to all advertising professionals in the New York area. Learn more and join us at www.212nyc.org

Media Contacts

212NYC

Diana Horowitz

212NYC Marketing Chair

Tel: 646.709.1420

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Breastcancer.org

Daisy Diaz

Director of Communications

Tel: 610.642.6550

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE 212NYC New York's Digital Advertising Club