212NYC and Marketecture Announce Media Partnership for Marketecture Live III: Consumers in Control

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 212NYC New York's Digital Advertising Club and Marketecture Media are pleased to announce that 212NYC has been confirmed as a Media Partner for Marketecture Live III: Consumers in Control, taking place on March 10-11, 2026. This partnership marks the launch of a broader strategic collaboration aimed at driving innovation and fostering meaningful connections within the digital advertising community.

The event will bring together top industry leaders to explore the challenges of navigating a consumer-driven marketplace. With the theme Consumers in Control, the event reflects how shifting dynamics in consumer behavior are reshaping the digital advertising landscape. This media partnership highlights the organizations' shared commitment to sparking meaningful dialogue about the key trends shaping digital advertising.

Jay Wolff, President of 212NYC, said, "At 212NYC, we are always looking for opportunities to bring our community together to share insights and drive the industry forward. Our partnership with Marketecture Live III is a perfect fit, bringing together key players in the digital advertising space to tackle the challenges and opportunities in today's consumer-driven world. This partnership is fully aligned with 212NYC's 2026 theme and focus on the power of human connection in an era shaped by AI. We are excited to see how this event will inspire collaboration and innovation."

212NYC is New York's premier network for the digital advertising community, representing over 5,000 professionals across marketing, media, and advertising. As a non-profit, volunteer-run organization, it provides events, networking opportunities, and resources that bring the industry together and highlight key trends and insights shaping its future.

Marketecture Media is a B2B media company serving the digital advertising and marketing ecosystem. The company provides news, analysis, insights, and community resources through its events, newsletters, podcasts, and digital platforms, enabling professionals to stay informed and connected across the rapidly evolving industry.

Jeremy Bloom, Co-Founder and CEO of Marketecture Media, expressed, "We're thrilled to welcome 212NYC as a media partner for this event. The collaboration 212NYC amplifies our shared mission of helping the industry adapt to the new realities in the advertising landscape. This event will provide actionable insights and foster meaningful conversations among leaders in the digital advertising space."

Marketecture Live, now in its third edition, launched in 2025 and quickly became a sold-out event for the digital advertising community. Both 2025 events earned a +70 NPS score, reflecting overwhelmingly positive attendee feedback, and the 2026 edition on March 10–11 will be twice the size.

Sam Khoury, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer of Marketecture Media, added, "The partnership between 212NYC and Marketecture Media is an exciting step as we continue to engage with our community and push the boundaries of what's possible in digital advertising. We're looking forward to a year of deeper collaboration and strategic growth."

This partnership marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration between 212NYC and Marketecture Media, as both organizations continue to lead the charge in connecting professionals with actionable insights and impactful experiences that are shaping the future of the digital advertising landscape.

For more information and to register for Marketecture Live III: Consumers in Control, visit https://lnkd.in/gkTSjQy2 .

For more information and to join 212NYC go to 212NYC.org

About Marketeture Media: Marketecture is a new way to get smart about advertising and marketing. Our team of real industry practitioners helps you understand the complex world of technology through our newsletters, podcasts, video interviews, and events. Marketecture was founded by an innovative team of advertising veterans including Ari Paparo, Jeremy Bloom, and the anonymous social account, AdTech God.

About 212NYC New York's Digital Advertising Club: 212NYC is New York's premier network for the digital advertising community, representing over 5,000 digital media, marketing, and advertising professionals. Our mission is to create a dynamic platform for community members to make connections and share insights, and to support the digital advertising industry through education, programming, and philanthropy. As a non-profit, volunteer-run organization, 212NYC is open to all advertising professionals in the New York area. Learn more and join us at www.212nyc.org

