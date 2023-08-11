215K+ Pounds of Trash and Debris Removed from Florida Beaches through Seagram's Escapes $50,000 Investment

More than 7,500+ volunteers mobilized to conduct thousands of waterway cleanups and native trees plantings across the state

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2023  /PRNewswire/ --Seagram's Escapes recently partnered with Keep Florida Beautiful to plan widespread clean-up efforts across southwest Florida shorelines. More than 7,500 people participated, removing 215K lbs. of trash and debris during events held March through July 2023. A $50,000 grant from Seagram's Escapes funded the program that included inland and waterway cleanups that prioritized some of the areas hardest hit by recent hurricanes, especially Hurricane Ian. This is the second year that Seagram's Escapes invested funding to positively impact coastal areas in Florida.   

The funds were allocated through partnerships with four Keep Florida Beautiful affiliates: Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, Keep Lee County Beautiful and Keep Charlotte Beautiful. The investment supported more than 1,000 projects across the state including waterway clean ups, sustainable plantings, and invasive species removal.  

"Seagram's Escapes is proud to help keep Florida beaches beautiful for residents and tourists," said Jaime Polisoto, Seagram's Escapes brand director. "Our partnership with this impactful environmental organization enables our team to help promote sustainability in the communities where we sell our product. Keeping beaches beautiful is something every person in Florida can appreciate."

In each market, the Seagram's Escapes investment supported the 2023 Great American Coastal Clean Ups, World Ocean's Day clean ups, shoreline vegetation plantings, and restorative work including numerous Kayak clean ups that enabled removal of harmful debris from the delicate mangroves.  

"Partnerships are mission critical for Keep Florida Beautiful and our local affiliates," said Savanna Christy, executive director, Keep Florida Beautiful. "Not only do these collaborations increase our impact in communities statewide, they also help us to reach a more expansive audience with our message - we depend on our environment and diverse ecosystems and they depend on us."

About FIFCO USA Triple Bottom Line Commitment

FIFCO USA, parent company of Seagram's Escapes, is a triple bottom line company committed to impacting the community and environment. In partnership with its stakeholders, FIFCO USA seeks opportunities to create sustainable impact in the areas where we operate. The company focuses on promoting smart consumption; building strong communities; improving waterways, trails and parks, and workforce development. Additionally, FIFCO USA partners with grassroots, charitable organizations that create sustainable impact. Visit https://www.fifcousa.com/smart-consumption/ to learn more or to submit a program or project for consideration.

About Seagram's Escapes: Seagram's Escapes is a premium malt beverage with natural flavors and certified colors. Introduced in 1985 and based out of Rochester, New York, Seagram's Escapes is currently the #4 traditional flavored malt beverage brand in the United States.

Stay connected with Seagram's Escapes on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook & Pinterest. Always Drink Responsibly. ©2023 The Seagram Beverage Company, www.seagramsescapes.com.

The Seagram Beverage Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com.

