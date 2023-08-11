215K+ Pounds of Trash and Debris Removed from Florida Beaches through Seagram's Escapes $50,000 Investment

More than 7,500+ volunteers mobilized to conduct thousands of waterway cleanups and native trees plantings across the state

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Seagram's Escapes recently partnered with Keep Florida Beautiful to plan widespread clean-up efforts across southwest Florida shorelines. More than 7,500 people participated, removing 215K lbs. of trash and debris during events held March through July 2023. A $50,000 grant from Seagram's Escapes funded the program that included inland and waterway cleanups that prioritized some of the areas hardest hit by recent hurricanes, especially Hurricane Ian. This is the second year that Seagram's Escapes invested funding to positively impact coastal areas in Florida.

The funds were allocated through partnerships with four Keep Florida Beautiful affiliates: Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, Keep Lee County Beautiful and Keep Charlotte Beautiful. The investment supported more than 1,000 projects across the state including waterway clean ups, sustainable plantings, and invasive species removal.

"Seagram's Escapes is proud to help keep Florida beaches beautiful for residents and tourists," said Jaime Polisoto, Seagram's Escapes brand director. "Our partnership with this impactful environmental organization enables our team to help promote sustainability in the communities where we sell our product. Keeping beaches beautiful is something every person in Florida can appreciate."

In each market, the Seagram's Escapes investment supported the 2023 Great American Coastal Clean Ups, World Ocean's Day clean ups, shoreline vegetation plantings, and restorative work including numerous Kayak clean ups that enabled removal of harmful debris from the delicate mangroves.

"Partnerships are mission critical for Keep Florida Beautiful and our local affiliates," said Savanna Christy, executive director, Keep Florida Beautiful. "Not only do these collaborations increase our impact in communities statewide, they also help us to reach a more expansive audience with our message - we depend on our environment and diverse ecosystems and they depend on us."

