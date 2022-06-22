21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Reach USD 2.03 Billion Globally by 2026 at 10.17% CAGR | Technavio

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our 21700 lithium-ion battery market report covers the following areas:

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The 21700 lithium-ion battery market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. AA Portable Power Corp., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd., GODI India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzen ACE Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzen Fest Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

For Instance, EVE Energy Co. Ltd. , the company offers 21700 Lithium-ion batteries with high energy density, fast charging features, and a long life cycle.

, the company offers 21700 Lithium-ion batteries with high energy density, fast charging features, and a long life cycle. To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The improved capacity and performance factor, the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs & decline in lithium-ion battery cost will offer immense growth opportunities.

The improved capacity and performance factor, the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs & decline in lithium-ion battery cost will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges - The restrictions on transporting lithium-ion batteries by air, safety concerns related to lithium-ion batteries & demand-supply gap of 21700 lithium-ion battery components will challenge the growth of the market participants.

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample report now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The battery market's growth momentum in the telecommunication industry will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.45% and the market share will increase by USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026.

growth momentum in the telecommunication industry will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.45% and the market share will increase by USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026. The thermal energy storage market share is expected to increase by 2506.87 MW from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 10.40%

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.03 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.7 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AA Portable Power Corp., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd., GODI India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzen ACE Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzen Fest Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Tesla Inc., and TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: EVE Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: EVE Energy Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: EVE Energy Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 92: EVE Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: EVE Energy Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 106: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 109: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 111: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Taiwan Cement Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Taiwan Cement Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Taiwan Cement Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Taiwan Cement Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Taiwan Cement Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Taiwan Cement Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio