21.co Appoints Senior ETF Leader as Head of Financial Product Development

21.co

03 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Mandy Chiu, CFA, brings deep experience developing innovative investment solutions for international markets

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 21.co, the world's largest issuer of crypto ETPs, today announced the appointment of Mandy Chiu, CFA, the company's Head of Financial Product Development. As interest increases in the digital asset investment space, Chiu's addition to 21.co comes at a time of significant growth and key talent acquisition for the company. 

In this role, Chiu will oversee the company's global product expansion of 21Shares. Working closely with industry partners, she'll seek to bridge the gap between TradFi and DeFi - a key initiative in supporting the company's mission and growth. As a subject matter expert, Chiu will lead new opportunities with notable partners, like ARK Invest and others, developing tailored, innovative products that meet investor demands and expand 21.co's mission to provide more secure, reliable access to crypto-backed assets.

"We are delighted to welcome Mandy Chiu to 21.co. Her extensive experience in the ETF space is a testament to her deep industry knowledge and dedication," said Ophelia Snyder, President and Co-Founder at 21.co. "Her remarkable expertise will not only elevate our business but also contribute to shaping the entire ETF landscape and we look forward to the innovative ideas and insights she will bring to our organization."

Chiu brings over two decades of traditional finance experience to 21.co, previously serving as Tabula Investment Management's Chief Product Officer. Before Tabula, Chiu was the Managing Director and Head of EMEA and APAC ETF Products at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA). She has also held various roles at HSBC Banking & Global Markets, ETF Securities, and Yuanta Securities (Taiwan). Chiu will continue to be based in London, UK.

"I am thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter as I join 21.co in the dynamic world of crypto ETPs, after witnessing the evolution of the industry," said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21.co. "At 21.co, I see a remarkable opportunity to continue the journey to innovate, leveraging my experience to drive innovation, expand product offerings, and deliver exceptional value to our clients. I am excited to collaborate alongside the talented team here developing pioneering solutions that will continue to shape the future of the landscape."

To learn more about 21co's open roles, please visit: https://www.21.co/careers 

About 21.co
21.co is the world's leader in providing access to crypto through TradFi and DeFi. 21.co offers cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) via its 21Shares affiliate, as well as blockchain infrastructure technology. 21.co's products are built on its proprietary operating system, Onyx, which is also distributed to third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. For more information, please visit www.21.co.

Disclaimer
The information provided does not constitute a prospectus or other offering material and does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities or financial instruments in any jurisdiction, including the U.S. Some of the information published herein may contain forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned that any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Additionally, there is no guarantee as to the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the information provided and 21.co and its affiliated entities are not responsible for any errors or omissions. The information contained herein may not be considered as economic, legal, tax or other advice and viewers are cautioned not to base investment or any other decisions on the content hereof.

