21.co Doubles Down on U.S. Growth and Distribution, Appoints Kevin Marsh as Head of United States

News provided by

21.co

12 Oct, 2023, 09:10 ET

Marsh brings over 25 years of experience in U.S. financial services and ETFs as the company seeks to boost market share in the region

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 21.co, the world's largest issuer of crypto ETPs, today announced the appointment of Kevin Marsh as the company's Head of United States. As interest for crypto exchange traded funds (ETFs) grows in the United States, Marsh's traditional finance background will help 21.co continue its global expansion, strengthen its commitment to the region and build further bridges for U.S. institutional investors into the world of crypto.

In this role, Marsh will develop and execute 21.co's distribution strategy in the United States, working closely with key stakeholders and clients to provide exchange-traded investment solutions through its subsidiary 21Shares. He will also be a key contact to institutional investors, bringing customers new routes, like tokenization and other technologies, to enter into the crypto space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Marsh, our new Head of U.S., as the driving force behind our expansion in the United States. With a proven track record in the industry, Kevin brings a wealth of experience and expertise," said Isabell Moessler, Global Head of Distribution at 21.co. "Kevin's arrival signifies our commitment to growth and global expansion. Together, we're poised to lead the way in shaping the future of crypto in the United States."

Marsh brings more than twenty five years of traditional finance experience to 21.co. He most recently served as Vice President, Senior RIA Market Leader New England at Invesco US, and was previously the Senior Regional Vice President of PowerShares, where he led a team to grow the company's ETF sales and strategy. He has also previously held roles at Fidelity Investments.

"As 21.co enters the U.S. market, it's imperative to introduce professional buyers to the 21Shares brand, our cutting-edge research team, and how these offerings provide meaningful value to portfolio construction in a way that builds trust and confidence," said Kevin Marsh, 21.co's Head of U.S. "I'm excited to bring that foundational TradFi experience to the 21.co team and execute on our vision to be the most trusted, valuable resource in the digital asset space."

This appointment comes at a time of strategic talent acquisition and business momentum for 21.co. This month, 21.co announced the appointment of Mandy Chiu as its Head of Financial Product Development, and in September, 21.co announced the launch of its Wrapped Tokens.

To learn more about 21co's open roles, please visit: https://www.21.co/careers 

About 21.co

21.co is the world's leader in providing access to crypto through TradFi and DeFi. 21.co offers cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) via its 21Shares affiliate, as well as blockchain infrastructure technology. 21.co's products are built on its proprietary operating system, Onyx, which is also distributed to third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. For more information, please visit www.21.co.

Press Contact
Nicole Cueto, [email protected] 

Disclaimer
The information provided does not constitute a prospectus or other offering material and does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities or financial instruments in any jurisdiction, including the U.S. Some of the information published herein may contain forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned that any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Additionally, there is no guarantee as to the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the information provided and 21.co and its affiliated entities are not responsible for any errors or omissions. The information contained herein may not be considered as economic, legal, tax or other advice and viewers are cautioned not to base investment or any other decisions on the content hereof.

SOURCE 21.co

Also from this source

21.co Appoints Senior ETF Leader as Head of Financial Product Development

21.co Appoints Senior ETF Leader as Head of Financial Product Development

21.co, the world's largest issuer of crypto ETPs, today announced the appointment of Mandy Chiu, CFA, the company's Head of Financial Product...
21co Introduces New Suite of Wrapped Tokens

21co Introduces New Suite of Wrapped Tokens

21.co today announced the launch of 21.co Wrapped Tokens. The Company's first wrapped tokens feature a mix of underlyings from the top crypto assets...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.