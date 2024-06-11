21SEEDS Infused Tequila and LoveShackFancy Launch Limited-Edition Collaboration Cocktail Tote

"The collaboration between 21SEEDS and LoveShackFancy screams quintessential summer!," said Kat Hantas Co-Founder of 21SEEDS. "Our cocktail tote will cement your status as the ultimate party guest as you arrive to summer events in style, prepared to effortlessly make the two-ingredient 21Seeds Paloma - 21Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus infused tequila and grapefruit soda. Be ready for a packed summer schedule with our cocktail tote in hand!"

21SEEDS' limited-edition collaboration with LoveShackFancy puts a new twist on the quintessential carryall tote, blending together style and functionality, just like the perfect balanced cocktail. The vinyl bag is the ideal summer accessory, decked out in pink florals and translucent siding, with room for all the trimmings needed for a successful summer pool party or beach day. Each bag is adorned with a new signature 21SEEDS pom-pom tassel and straps on the outside to hold a rolled-up towel. Inside, the bag sports two compartments that offer extra room for carrying a bottle of 21SEEDS Infused Tequila, your favorite mixer and a bottle of water, making bringing your favorite cocktail with you even easier.

"I'm thrilled to partner with 21 SEEDS, such an incredible female-founded brand made in a female-led distillery. To be a successful woman in business is a huge deal and even more so in the tequila business," said Rebecca Hessel Cohen of LoveShackFancy. "Plus of course, we love summer and I can't think of a more fun way to celebrate our favorite season than with a pink floral tote and an easy-to-make cocktail shared with loved ones. Literally could not be more perfect!

The 21SEEDS x LoveShackFancy beach bag retails for $125 in LoveShackFancy's Charleston, Lido, Madison Ave, Miami, Palm Beach, Sag, and South Hampton stores and online at loveshackfancy.com . The collaboration is available in exclusive quantities and only while supplies last.

21SEEDS encourages all 21+ consumers to enjoy their easy-to-mix cocktails responsibly.

ABOUT 21SEEDS Infused Tequila

21SEEDS Infused Tequila was birthed in 2019 by visionary female entrepreneurs Kat Hantas, Nicole Hantas-Emanuel, and Sarika Singh. Driven by a desire for a smooth, flavor-rich spirit that marries simplicity with unparalleled taste, 21SEEDS has emerged as an award-winning tequila infused with real fruit juice. The brand stands as a beacon of diversity, inclusivity, and unbridled joy, inviting individuals worldwide to gather, connect, and create indelible memories with exceptional 21SEEDS cocktails crafted for every occasion.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy is a global fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brand founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013. It was created to celebrate love and revel in the beauty of a flower-filled, rose-colored world. Here, everyday is an occasion and your wildest dreams can become reality.

The LoveShackFancy aesthetic marries vintage inspiration with a fun and modern take on femininity: An overflow of pink, prints, ruffles and lace that speaks not just to romantics at heart but anyone who wants to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. The bows that can be found across LoveShackFancy clothing, perfume, bedding and kids collections perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the brand—a balance of softness and strength, and an undeniable charm that has no age or time limit.

Today, LoveShackFancy is an award-winning and family-owned company with 17 stores worldwide, 450 retail partners, and collaborations with Gap, Pottery Barn, State, Bogner, Supergoop, Hurley, American Girl and Bandier. Millions of friends have joined the party, sharing in the belief that being in love with love is a state of mind that can take you farther than you ever imagined.

