21st Annual Lights On Afterschool Set for Thursday, October 22nd

A chance for youth to share their views on schooling in the pandemic, racial justice, and other issues. A computer coding activity. An opportunity to engage with young entrepreneurs. Those will be among the national virtual activities that will complement local events taking place across the country to turn the lights on for afterschool on Thursday, October 22nd and throughout that week.

Organized by the Afterschool Alliance, the 21st annual Lights On Afterschool will be unlike previous national rallies for afterschool, with events held virtually this year that focus on science, music and dance, sports and fitness, academics, community service, social and emotional wellness, and more. Organized by schools, 4-Hs, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs, parks, museums, community centers, and others, events will be mostly virtual in communities around the country.

For the 14th consecutive year, the New York skyline will shine for afterschool one night during Lights On Afterschool week when the iconic Empire State Building is lit in yellow and blue to celebrate. Afterschool supporters also are working with local officials to light up local landmarks and buildings to show their support for afterschool programs.

The Afterschool Alliance organizes Lights On Afterschool to underscore the need to invest in afterschool programs, which in normal times provide help with homework; skilled mentors; art, dance and music; healthy snacks; computer programming; opportunities to think critically and collaborate with peers and adult; job and college readiness; fitness activities; robotics; and opportunities for hands-on, team-based learning. During the pandemic, programs have stepped up to provide virtual educational activities, deliver meals and enrichment kits, help families bridge the digital divide, check in with children to support their social and emotional health, connect families to social services, care for the children of essential workers and first responders, and more.

"Afterschool programs have stepped up during the COVID-19 emergency in vitally important ways," said Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant. "But the challenges they face, and the implications for the next generation, are concerning."

