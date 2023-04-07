21st Annual Step Forward to Cure TSC® Global Hybrid Walk-Run-Ride Scheduled for April 15 to May 21

Events to Raise Funds for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Research Efforts and Support Programs

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TSC Alliance® will present its 21st Annual Step Forward to Cure TSC® Global Hybrid Walk-Run-Ride in a series of events between April 15 to May 21, 2023. Nobelpharma is the event's 2023 Title Sponsor, and Marinus Pharmaceuticals is its Premier Sponsor.

Registrants can participate virtually from anywhere in the world or at 14 in-person locations across the United States. Proceeds will benefit the TSC Alliance's efforts to find new treatments for tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and to offer an array of support programs and services.

Tuberous sclerosis complex is a rare genetic disease that affects people at all stages of life. TSC causes tumors to grow in different organs and can impair their function, primarily the brain, heart, kidneys, skin, eyes and lungs. Changes in the brain caused by TSC have the biggest impact on quality of life, from seizures and developmental delays to intellectual disabilities, behavioral challenges and autism. In fact, TSC is the leading genetic cause of epilepsy. A strong correlation also exists between TSC and autism—an estimated 40-50% of individuals with TSC have autism spectrum disorder.

"Step Forward to Cure TSC not only raises much-needed funds for the fight against TSC," said Kari Luther Rosbeck, TSC Alliance President & CEO. "But just as important, it offers the opportunity for individuals and families affected by TSC, along with a wide range of other supporters, to come together for community building, raising funds for groundbreaking research and critically needed support programs and increasing awareness of tuberous sclerosis complex."

In addition to the 14 in-person locations, thousands of other supporters will participate virtually by walking, riding a bicycle or running in their hometowns. Anyone raising $100 or more will earn an event t-shirt, while all participants can compete for fantastic prizes.

"Bringing widespread awareness to a rare disease such as TSC requires a strong commitment to growing and sustaining a vibrant community of people who understand—or wish to learn about—the condition and who strive to meet the needs of those affected," said Yoshiki Kida, President & CEO of Nobelpharma America. "The TSC Alliance's Step Forward to Cure TSC campaign offers a fun and healthy way for anyone to have a positive impact on achieving that goal. Nobelpharma America is proud to support the TSC Alliance in this very important effort."

To learn more, find an in-person location and register online today, visit StepForwardtoCureTSC.org.

The TSC Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit that does everything it takes to improve the lives of people with TSC. It drives research, improves quality care, works to increase access and advocates for all affected by the disease. For more information, visit tscalliance.org.

