21st Annual Sutter Home For Hope Campaign To Drive $60,000 Donation To National Breast Cancer Foundation

The Sutter Home for Hope initiative began in 2001, when one of Sutter Home's founding family members, Vera Trinchero Torres, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sutter Home fans can help continue the fight against breast cancer by sending in their Sutter Home bottle corks, capsules and screwcaps via mail. For every cork, capsule or screwcap received by mail, the winery will donate $1 to National Breast Cancer Foundation, up to $60,000. The program began Sept. 1 and will run through the end of 2021.

New this year, Sutter Home is inviting fans to further our fight against breast cancer by visiting https://fundraise.nbcf.org/sutter; through the site, fans can fund a HOPE Kit for a woman undergoing breast cancer treatment. Each package is filled with thoughtful items that patients find soothing and encouraging, including fuzzy socks, tea, lip balm, an inspirational bracelet, lotion, a HOPE journal, educational resources and a hand-written note – many of which were written by guests visiting Sutter Home's Napa Valley tasting room. $50 funds one HOPE Kit, though the one-time or monthly donation can be made for any amount.

"2021 has been another arduous year for those affected by breast cancer," said Brie Wohld, vice president, marketing for Sutter Home. "In our 21st year of Sutter Home for Hope, we at Sutter Home stand strong with breast cancer fighters and survivors and reaffirm our commitment to this exceedingly important cause. Our mission for making a difference remains twofold: providing support to charities and nonprofits like National Breast Cancer Foundation that are working to make a difference in communities nationwide, and promoting positive messages of hope and support to let those affected by cancer know they are not alone. We are truly grateful to our fans who have joined us as we take on this cause together."

Banded together to make a positive difference in the lives of families around the world, Sutter Home and National Breast Cancer Foundation are committed to Helping Women Now®. The National Cancer Institute predicts that an estimated 281,550* women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 43,600* will die in the United States in 2021. With the help of Sutter Home's fans, National Breast Cancer Foundation can inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.

"We are thankful for Sutter Home Family Vineyards' continued commitment to our mission of Helping Women Now," said Janelle Hail, founder and chief executive officer of National Breast Cancer Foundation. "Sutter Home's generosity will help us support women in need during this critical year for our community of fighters and survivors."

Sutter Home invites those looking to make a difference to "Clink for Pink" now through Dec. 31. Learn all the ways Sutter Home's little corks bring big hope, from our home to yours at www.sutterhome.com/sutter-home-for-hope/.

About Sutter Home

When the Trinchero family bought the Sutter Home winery in 1948, they had vision, passion and a keen insight into consumer tastes. In the early 1970s, Sutter Home revolutionized the way Americans enjoyed wine when it created the first-ever White Zinfandel, introducing a new, sweeter style of wine—along with several other crowd-pleasing varietals—at an affordable price. By the 1980s and 1990s, Sutter Home became a household name as the second largest independent, family-owned winery in the United States. In 2005, the winery was the first to produce the groundbreaking single-serve, 187mL package in light-weight plastic bottles. Today, Sutter Home continues to reflect the evolution of its consumers, offering more than 24 different varietals in 750mL, 187mL and 1.5L bottles, 500mL Tetra Pak® packages and 3L bag-in-box packages. For more information, visit www.SutterHome.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

Source: *National Cancer Institute U.S. Female Breast Cancer Statistics: https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/breast.html

Support the Cause: Send Sutter Home corks, screwcaps and capsules in an envelope labeled SHFH21 to:

Inmar Rebate Center | PO Box 426008 | Del Rio, TX 78842-6008

