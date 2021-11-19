21st Century Dental Welcomes Periodontist Dr. Alon Shalev to the Staff

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 21st Century Dental has recently welcomed Dr. Alon Shalev to their staff to serve as a periodontist. Dr. Shalev's main areas of focus at the practice will be implant dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and micro-surgery.

Since fewer than 6,000 dentists in the United States actively practice periodontics (as opposed to the over 158,000 general dentists in the country), Dr. Shalev adds an uncommon level of expertise to the 21st Century Dental team. He says, "I'm thrilled to work with such an experienced team. Our skills really complement each other, and we share a passion for helping patients love their smiles."

Dr. Shalev earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences in 2005, and in 2010 he earned a Master of Health Management from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. He completed his training for his periodontics specialty certificate at the University of Minnesota. In the past, he has run his own dental practices, but today he prefers to focus on the field of periodontics, being a member of the American Academy of Periodontology and publishing multiple papers in major journals in the field.

The services that Dr. Shalev offers at 21st Century Dental include:

As a multispecialty practice, 21st Century Dental is able to offer a team approach to dental care. Dr. Kent Smith says, "Instead of having to transfer patients to separate offices for specific treatments, our in-house specialists provide the required care right here." Having experts in different fields in one place also makes it easier for them to consult with each other when they need to, which is essential for more difficult cases. Dr. Salev's addition to the staff further improves the practice's ability to cater to wide variety of dental needs.

To learn more about Dr. Salev or the services that he offers as a periodontist, visit the 21st Century Dental website or call their office at (972) 885-3510. Take note that the practice offers free second opinions and works with all the leading dental insurance companies to help every patient get the most out of their benefits.

