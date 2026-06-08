21st Century Manhattan Project launches social media campaign, warning America cannot afford to lose the race for Fusion Energy

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deploying a chilling online video to warn what may occur if the United States loses the race to perfect fusion energy, 21st Century Fusion Power – Manhattan Project is seeking to call attention to the strategic risk to the nation's future if China conquers this breakthrough technology.

The group's president and founder, Lawrence Kadish, stated, "The nation that creates commercially viable fusion energy will have the means to power every data center they wish to build, greatly accelerate the role of AI across their economy and military, and dominate the global stage as an energy superpower. We simply can't afford to lose this race."

The AI-created advocacy video features a Chinese dragon in a fusion researcher's lab coat pulling the plug on the U.S. Capitol while instructions on a fusion containment vessel are transformed from English to Chinese.

https://www.facebook.com/21stcenturyfusionpowermanhattanproject

A national poll earlier this year underwritten by 21st Century Fusion Power – Manhattan Project revealed that a significant number of Americans are equally concerned about China's potential ownership of this technology. The survey found that nearly 40% of voters embraced the call to make fusion energy a national priority, applying all available national resources to this challenge, similar to World War II's Manhattan Project that created the war winning atomic bomb.

The national poll also found that three-in-five voters are concerned that another country, such as China, will achieve fusion power capabilities first. Faced with that threat, nearly 60% of those responding to the survey said Washington should commit the needed research dollars to successfully compete with Chinese research efforts.

"We need to recognize that the Chinese are guarding the progress on their research as if it were a top secret national security weapon. Because it is," reminded Kadish.

He also repeated the warning of authors Daniel F. Brunner, Edlyn V. Levine, Fiona E. Murray, and Rory Burke in an edition of MIT Technology Review, who wrote, "The US and other Western countries will have to build strong supply chains across a range of technologies in addition to creating the fundamental technology behind practical fusion power plants. Investing in supply chains and scaling up complex production processes has increasingly been a strength of China's and a weakness of the West, resulting in the migration of many critical industries from the West to China. With fusion, we run the risk that history will repeat itself. But it does not have to go that way." Will the West lose the race for fusion energy? | MIT Technology Review

Invoking the historic harnessing of America's industrial and scientific power during World War II to create atomic weapons under the code name The Manhattan Project, Kadish says his organization is committed to advocating for significant federal funds from Washington that will allow America to win the race for fusion energy.

"Our video campaign's message couldn't be any more direct and straightforward," Kadish concluded.

SOURCE The 21st Century Fusion Power Manhattan Project