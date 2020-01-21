21st Century Oncology and Physicians Regional Healthcare System To Lead Discussion on Men's Health

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six leading health care experts from 21st Century Oncology, the largest integrated cancer care network in America, and Physicians Regional Healthcare System will host a far-reaching discussion on men's health, touching on subjects such as erectile dysfunction, and prevention and detection of colorectal cancer.

Open to the public, the forum will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hilton Naples, 5111 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, Florida.

The panel of medical professionals, which includes two urologists and a radiation oncologist from 21st Century Oncology, will present tips and strategies for leading a healthy lifestyle on the following subjects:

Dr. Arturo Balandra Naples Urology Associates, A Division of 21 St Century Oncology – Erectile Dysfunction & Treatment Options

– Erectile Dysfunction & Treatment Options Dr. Chaundre Cross, 21st Century Oncology – Innovative Treatments for Prostate Cancer

– Innovative Treatments for Prostate Cancer Dr. Marc Guttman , Naples Urology Associates, A Division of 21 St Century Oncology – MRI Ultrasounds Fusion Guided Prostate Biopsy

, – MRI Ultrasounds Fusion Guided Prostate Biopsy Dr. Jonas Mansson , Physicians Regional Medical Group – Hernia: Symptoms & Repair

, – Hernia: Symptoms & Repair Dr. Alexandre Rosen , Physicians Regional Medical Group – Enlarged Prostate: What is it?

, – Enlarged Prostate: What is it? Dr. Anthony Vernava , Physicians Regional Medical Group – Risk Factors, Prevention & Detection of Colorectal Cancer

The forum will include a free continental breakfast; and a Q&A session with the panelists will follow the speeches. For more information and to RSVP, please contact Sherri Kubesh at 239-839-6015 or skubesh@21co.com

About 21st Century Oncology

21st Century Oncology is the nation's largest integrated cancer care network. Operating as one dream team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of "fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family." 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with 1,000 physicians globally to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 164 treatment centers, including 127 centers located in 15 U.S. states. In addition, the company operates 37 centers located in seven countries in Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.21co.com.

