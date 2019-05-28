21st Century Oncology Appoints Dr. Mohammad Jahanzeb To Chief Medical Oncology Scientific And Strategic Advisor

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 21st Century Oncology (21CO), the largest integrated cancer-care network in America, announced the addition of world-renowned medical oncologist Dr. Mohammad "MJ" Jahanzeb (FACP, FASCO) to its physician leadership, as the network expands its clinical research and quality platform to provide advanced treatments for patients nationwide.

With more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Jahanzeb will lead 21CO's newly formed Florida Precision Oncology practice and join the 21st Century Oncology Physician Advisory Board and Physician Quality Committee. He will also work closely with leadership to expand the 21CO national footprint in medical oncology, serving as the physician recruitment leader for medical oncology across the country. In this role, Dr. Jahanzeb will ensure that 21CO is aligned with the right partners to provide the most-advanced, integrated care for patients in every community.

"The most innovative research has to be matched with effective and convenient treatments near patients' homes," Dr. Jahanzeb said. "21st Century Oncology is the best in the business for bringing patients and physicians together, while also leading groundbreaking clinical trials and research. I'm honored to join this exceptional team and ensure that every patient has local access to world-class physicians and treatments that are right for them."

Clinically, Dr. Jahanzeb will lead the new practices in Aventura and Boca Raton, Fla., with a dream team of physicians and clinical leaders, bolstering 21CO's presence in the state as it grows to become a landmark for transformative clinical care and research.

Most recently, Dr. Jahanzeb served as a professor of clinical medicine at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine and as the medical director at the University of Miami's Sylvester Deerfield campus. As a world-renowned lecturer on complex issues related to breast and lung cancers, Dr. Jahanzeb has dedicated his career to educating, developing and mentoring current and future physicians. He has published or contributed to more than 200 original reports, reviews, book chapters and abstracts, and, as medical advisor on global initiatives for National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), travels internationally to facilitate adaptation of practice guidelines.

"We're thrilled that our platform provides physicians the ability to lead and do what they do best," said CEO of 21st Century Oncology Kim Commins-Tzoumakas. "There's nothing better than bringing world-class care, with the latest research, technology and expertise, to patients in their own neighborhoods and communities each day. Building on our historic successes, we are now bringing leaders together to transform clinical research for patients in all of our markets."

Dr. Jahanzeb is the current Chair of American Society of Clinical Oncology's International Quality Task Force and previously served as the Chair of its QOPI Steering Group. He has been the Chair of FLASCO Continuing Medical Education Committee for three years and served on the Board of Directors and the Expert Panels for Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer of the NCCN between 2003 and 2013, while simultaneously serving on its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jahanzeb joins an impressive roster of leading physicians at Florida Precision Oncology, including Drs. Raja Mudad, Edgardo Santos, Neil Nagovski, Simon Abi Aad and Gabriel Domenech. The team will work together to develop a clinical research platform, making it a hub for the best studies and work in the field.

For more information about 21st Century Oncology, please contact Lisa Palacio at 973-850-7317 or lisapalacio@jconnelly.com.

About 21st Century Oncology

21st Century Oncology is the nation's largest integrated cancer care network. Operating as one dream team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of "fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family". 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with ~`1000 physicians globally to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 164 treatment centers, including 127 centers located in 15 U.S. states. In addition, the company operates 37 centers located in seven countries in Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.21co.com.

Contact: Lisa Palacio

JConnelly

973-850-7317

lpalacio@jconnelly.com

SOURCE 21st Century Oncology

Related Links

https://www.21co.com

