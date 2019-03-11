21st Century Oncology Bolsters its Best-In-Class Oncology Dream Team by Adding Five Nationally Renowned Physicians

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 21st Century Oncology (21CO), the largest integrated cancer care network in America, continues to expand its impressive roster of leading physicians as it has announced the signing of Drs. Mohammad Jahanzeb, Raja Mudad, Edgardo S. Santos, Neil Nagovski, and Simon Abi Aad, and the creation of Florida Precision Oncology, a member of the 21CO Dream Team. The group will join in June, 2019.

These world-class oncology physicians will bring more than 50 years of combined experience in oncology care and research. The Florida Precision Oncology group will work in partnership with 21CO's existing medical oncologists, radiation oncologists and other specialists in Boca Raton and Aventura and support surrounding communities. The shared vision will allow for a premier medical oncology center in both locations for their patients soon thereafter. This is one of many expansions planned by 21CO.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Drs. Jahanzeb, Abi Aad, Mudad, Nagovski and Santos, nationally renowned medical oncology leaders and advanced research experts, as new members of our 21CO family. This focus on patient care and research makes these doctors an outstanding fit as we continue to grow by adding world-class physicians to provide the best and most convenient cancer care to patients," said Kim Commins-Tzoumakas, CEO of 21st Century Oncology. "The 21CO Dream Team already consists of the country's top oncologists, and by adding the Florida Precision Oncology group of doctors to our network, we will be able to better serve our communities, hospital partners and patients in Southeast Florida."

Dr. Jahanzeb (FACP, FASCO),who is currently a Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine and serves as the Medical Director of the University of Miami's Sylvester Deerfield campus, will lead the newly formed Florida Precision Oncology practice. An international lecturer on complex issues related to breast and lung cancers, Dr. Jahanzeb has given more than 900 lectures as an invited speaker and has authored or contributed to more than 200 original reports, books, reviews and abstracts. He has been the Chair of the FLASCO Continuing Medical Education Committee for three years, and served on the Board of Directors and the Expert Panels for Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer of the National Comprehensive Care Network between 2003 and 2013.

"Matching the right patient to the right treatment is the essence of good care in this era of targeted therapies and precision oncology, and that is where we excel," said Dr. Jahanzeb. "We intend to provide expert, efficient care to our patients closer to where they live."

Dr. Mudad (FACP) is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, the Medical Director of the Chemotherapy Treatment Units at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, where he also serves as Co-Chief Medical Informatics Officer (CMIO) and Associate Director of the Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Program. Dr. Mudad is a nationally recognized thought leader in the field of Thoracic Oncology, and an expert in novel treatments with Adoptive T-cell therapy in Lung Cancer. He is very active in clinical research in this field and has been recognized for numerous honors and awards throughout his career. He has authored numerous publications and has been invited to multiple national and international conferences for presentations.

Dr. Santos (FACP) specializes in thoracic oncology and head and neck cancer, and serves as the Medical Director of Cancer Research at the Lynn Cancer Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. He is also a Clinical Affiliate Associate Professor at the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University. He is a former recipient of the American Cancer Society Spirit Award and is actually a Board Member/Chair of the Program Committee at Florida American Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) and the Chair of the Publication Committee of the International Association of the Study of Lung Cancer (IASCL). Dr. Santos also serves as the Co-Chair of the IASLC Latin American Group and founder member of the Oncology Latin America Association (OLA).

Dr. Nagovski is board certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine, and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He has earned several awards and distinctions for outstanding patient care, including the Press Ganey "Guardian of Excellence" Award in 2016 and the Memorial Angel Patient Recognition Award in 2015.

Dr. Abi Aad is board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology/hematology and has special interest in public policy and cancer care delivery to patients. As a cancer researcher, Dr. Abi Aad is actively engaged in clinical studies and has been published in several peer-reviewed journals and is a grant recipient for breast cancer studies.

"This expansion of our company is great for our patients and the communities we serve," said Dr. Samarth Reddy, a leading medical oncologist in Boca Raton, and current staple of 21CO. "My partners and I welcome the ability to collaborate on best practices and techniques with these physicians to collectively raise the bar for cancer care."

By adding Florida Precision Oncology to its vast cancer care network, 21st Century Oncology extends the reach of its massive footprint throughout Florida and the U.S., as it operates over 130 centers in 15 states.

About 21st Century Oncology

21st Century Oncology is the nation's largest integrated cancer care network. Operating as one dream team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family. 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with more than 940 physicians globally to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 165 treatment centers, including 130 centers located in 15 U.S. states. In addition, the company operates 35 centers located in eight countries in Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.21co.com.





MEDIA CONTACT

Brad Pettiford, APR PR Director

LUDWIG+

419-509-9338 (c)

LUDWIGPLUS.COM | brad@ludwigplus.com

SOURCE 21st Century Oncology

Related Links

https://www.21co.com

