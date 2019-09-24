21st Century Oncology Launches "BE A MAN, GET A PROSTATE EXAM" Campaign

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of Prostate Cancer Awareness month, 21st Century Oncology, the largest integrated cancer care network in America, has launched the BE A MAN, GET A PROSTATE EXAM campaign to ease men's fear about getting a prostate exam, and get them to schedule an appointment.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation found that 42% of men reported that fear and dread of discomfort are the two main reasons they don't get screened for prostate cancer; which can be as simple as a blood test.

Throughout the campaign, which will run through November for Men's Health Awareness Month, 21st Century Oncology is calling on people to use the hashtag #GETAPAIR to encourage people to get a pair of their friends/family members to get screened. More information about the BE A MAN, GET A PROSTATE EXAM campaign is available at https://www.21co.com/beaman/.

"There are new drugs coming that are prolonging the lives, and the quality of life, of prostate cancer patients," said Dr. Simon Blanc, of 21st Century Oncology. "But no drug, no treatment can do what it's supposed to do if men don't get screened and diagnosed in the first place."

According to the Center for Disease Control, all men are at risk for prostate cancer (the second-most common cancer among men), and one out of every nine men will be diagnosed with the disease over the course of his life. Groups most at risk for prostate cancer include African Americans, those who have a close family member who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, older men and men with a history of the gene mutation BRCA.

With a pre-screen test, urologists can gather benchmarks and other critical information that will help with assessments now and in the future.

"It's critical to catch issues at an early stage, before it spreads, so that we can offer the most treatment options," said 21st Century Oncology CEO Kim Commins-Tzoumakas. "We want to give you the best possible choices at the best possible time and it starts with getting a pre-screening for prostate cancer. "

About 21st Century Oncology

21st Century Oncology is the nation's largest integrated cancer care network. Operating as one dream team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of "fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family." 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with 1,000 physicians globally to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 164 treatment centers, including 127 centers located in 15 U.S. states. In addition, the company operates 37 centers located in seven countries in Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.21co.com.

