21st Century Oncology Welcomes Oncologists Dr. Alex Hnatov And Dr. Jason Shumadine To Florida Locations

FORT MEYERS, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest integrated cancer network in the nation, 21st Century Oncology, announced the addition of two new radiation oncologists, Alex Hnatov and Jason Shumadine, who will serve patients out of the network's Port Charlotte and Fort Myers locations.

"We're excited for Dr. Hnatov and Dr. Shumadine to join our ever-expanding team, which is committed to providing the utmost care for patients," said 21st Century Oncology CEO Kim Commins-Tzoumakas. "Our focus at 21st Century Oncology, is to bring world-class care, with the latest research, technology and expertise, to patients in their own communities."

With 15 years of clinical experience treating adult solid malignancies, Dr. Hnatov will work out of the Port Charlotte location. He graduated in Saskatchewan from the College of Medicine with distinction, completed residency in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and practiced in Louisiana as a Medical Director, where he was awarded the Patient Choice Award for "The Best Radiation Oncologist 2018" in Natchitoches, LA.

"I'm eager to join an organization of exceptional providers with a reputation for providing outstanding patient care," Dr. Hnatov said. "I look forward to serving these communities with a patient-first mindset."

Certified by the American Board certification of Radiology, Dr. Shumadine, who has more than 15 years of oncology experience, has treated thousands of cancer patients across a range of specialties, including prostate, breast and lung cancer, as well as brain tumors and metastatic disease. This expertise stems from the completion of a residency training in Virginia as well as externships at the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and the University of Florida.

About 21st Century Oncology

21st Century Oncology is the nation's largest integrated cancer care network. Operating as one dream team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of "fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family." 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with 1,000 physicians globally to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 164 treatment centers, including 127 centers located in 15 U.S. states. In addition, the company operates 37 centers located in seven countries in Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.21co.com.

