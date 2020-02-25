21st ISQED Conference to Commence With Focus on Quantum Computing, Security, and AI/ML & Electronic Design

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st annual International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED'20) will commence on March 25 with special focus on Quantum Computing, Security, and AI/ML & Electronic Design. The premier electronic design quality conference recently announced its 2020 program, consisting of talks by experts that cover multiple topics related to electronic design and semiconductor technology.

"The industry has slowly started to realize the importance of the concept of quality in electronic design and the hypercritical role it plays in the creation of secure, reliable, manufacturable, and user-friendly circuits and systems," said Dr. Ali Iranmanesh, the conference founder and president of the International Society for Quality in Electronic Design. "Prior to the inception of ISQED in 1998, the lexicon of technical terminologies hardly contained any combination of 'Quality,' 'Design,' and 'Electronic' words. Terms such as 'Quality Electronic Design,' 'Quality in Electronic Design,' etc. could not be found in any Internet search. Then, the concept of 'Quality' in the design of integrated circuits and systems was a foreign concept that confused even ardent industry practitioners."

ISQED convenes Wednesday, March 25, through Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. The event includes free admission to keynote presentations. For information and registration visit www.isqed.org.

Conference Highlights

ISQED features twenty technical sessions with near 100 peer-reviewed papers, as well as keynotes, invited speeches, and embedded tutorials, all with a focus on the latest innovations and developments in electronic design and semiconductor technology. A few conference highlights are as follows:

Keynote Speaker

Security as the Enabler of Quality Electronics

Dr. Chi-Foon Chan, President and co-CEO, Synopsys Re-Engineering Computing with

Neuro-Inspired Learning: Devices, Circuits, and Systems

Prof. Kaushik Roy - Edward G. Tiedemann Jr. Distinguished Professor, Purdue University

Semiconductors for and by AI

Anwar Awad - Vice President, Infrastructure and Platform Solutions Group,

General Manager, Mixed-Signal IP Solution Group, Intel

Active Learning for Fast, Comprehensive SPICE Verification

Jeff Dyck, Director of Engineering - Mentor, a Siemens Business

Spintronic Devices for Memory, Logic, and Neuromorphic Computing

Joseph S. Friedman - Assistant Professor, Director of the NeuroSpinCompute Laboratory,

Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering, The University of Texas at Dallas

Panel Discussion

Driving forward: Is autonomous vehicle development heading towards a crash?

Panelists:

Nirmal R. Saxena - NVIDIA

Jan-Philipp Gehrmann - NXP

Burkhard Huhnke - Synopsys

Vaibhav Garg - Texas Instruments

Lee Harrison - Mentor, A Siemens Business

Embedded Tutorials

Abundant-Data Computing: The N3XT 1,000X

Prof. Subhasish Mitra, Stanford University

Energy-efficient Secure Circuits for Entropy Generation & Cryptography

Dr. Sanu Mathew, Intel

EDA for Quantum Computing

Dr. Leon Stok, IBM Corp., Poughkeepsie, NY

Bitcoin Demystified: Disrupting Technology or Mafia Haven?

Dr. Eric Peeters, Texas Instruments

"We are pleased to see an increase in the number of papers submitted to the conference this year," said Steven Heinrich-Barna, ISQED'20 General Chair. "The two-day technical program with four parallel sessions packs over 80 peer-reviewed papers, highlighting the latest trends in electronic circuit and system design & automation, testing, verification, sensors, security, semiconductor technologies, cyber-physical systems, etc."

About ISQED

The 21st International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED'20) is the premier interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary Electronic Design conference. ISQED'20 is held with the technical sponsorship of IEEE CASS, IEEE EDS, and IEEE Reliability Society. ISQED Corporate sponsors are Synopsys and Mentor, a Siemens Business. Additional technical support has been provided by Innovotek and Silicon Valley Polytechnic Institute.

Editorial Contact:

Lana Dunn lanad@calpt.com

All trademarks and tradenames are the property of their respective owners.

Related Files

ISQED 2020 Press Release - Feb. 25.doc

ISQED 2020 Press Release - Feb. 25.pdf

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE ISQED

Related Links

https://www.isqed.org

