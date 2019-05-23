21st Phillip Fulmer & Charlie Daniels Golf Classic Raises Funds For Suicide Prevention

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide awareness and prevention, is pleased to announce that its 21st Annual Phillip Fulmer and Charlie Daniels Golf Classic raised over $240,000 for the organization. This massively successful event is JFI's largest and only annual fundraiser.

Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10 – 24, claiming more than 130 young lives each week in our nation. The Jason Foundation's mission is to equip students, parents, teachers, and the community with the tools and resources to help identify and assist youth at-risk for suicide. JFI's intention is to help those around youth recognize when young people are in pain and know to get professional help involved as soon as possible. The Jason Foundation has never charged for use of any of its programs, materials, or services. The money raised during this event directly funds program development and distribution.

This year's tournament was held at the Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, TN, where over 280 golfers participated. Of course, Coach Phillip Fulmer and Charlie Daniels were present on this day with other recognizable patrons by their side to support the cause. The Jason Foundation's National Youth Advocate Bailey James was on hand to sing the national anthem, as she also becomes the face of JFI's #IWONTBESILENT awareness campaign. Former Adjutant Major General Max Haston was present to reinforce the collaboration between JFI and the TN National Guard. Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Department of Tourist Development for the state of Tennessee, was also on hand to lend his support.

Co-Title Sponsors for the Golf Classic were Acadia Healthcare and ALPA Construction. The success of the event would not have been possible without the numerous sponsors, auction donors, and volunteers.

About the Organization:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. JFI, headquartered in Hendersonville, TN, was founded in 1997 after the tragic death of Jason Flatt, the 16-year-old son of Clark Flatt. For more information, or JFI Affiliate Office locations, please visit JFI's website, www.jasonfoundation.com.

