$22.1 Bn Content Delivery Network Markets, 2024

The "Content Delivery Network Market by Content Type (Static and Dynamic), Component, Application Area (Media and Entertainment, eCommerce, eLearning, Online Gaming, Healthcare Services and Enterprises) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global content delivery network market size is projected to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2019 to USD 22.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2019 to 2024.

Major growth factors for the market include increasing IP traffic, growing media delivery business, and a tremendous shift in media content developers affecting content distribution channels.

The global CDN market is expanding on the basis of the number of users and Point of Presence (PoP) across locations. CDN comprises interconnected servers that swiftly deliver huge web content to numerous users across the globe. CDN interconnects proxy servers or cache servers that are distributed globally across numerous data centers. The delivery of web content is performed depending on the user's proximity to these servers. CDNs are widely being implemented to serve the internet content available today.

CDNs help in delivering downloadable data comprising media files, text, images, live streaming media, software, and social network data. There are multiple copies stored on the servers of the CDNs that have to be delivered to end users based at different locations. The replication of content or caching of content is done by CDN solutions. When end users request any page or content, the replicated content is delivered to them, which, in turn, delivers the content faster and balances the load on the server.

The CDN market has scope for growth and is showing positive trends from the past decade. The startup culture too has made a positive impact on the growth of this market. There are various startups in the ecosystem that are evolving to offer better solutions and trying to cater to more customers. As companies are growing and web applications are expanding, it becomes difficult for these companies to manage the hassle-free and fast delivery of their content. Scaling up to accommodate their increasing number of audiences and at the same time securing their data from unauthorized access and attacks have become essential.

CDN solutions offer seamless content delivery to end users. Several organizations are competing to engage their customers for a longer time and maintain their market position. CDN enhances the user experience, as well as increases network efficiency. It offers various benefits to content owners, such as cost-effectiveness, lower network load, escalated global spread, increased reliability, and reduced latency.



Some of the major players profiled in the study market include Limelight Networks (Limelight), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Akamai Technologies (Akamai), Google Inc. (Google), Deutsche Telekom AG (Deutsche Telekom), AT&T Inc. (AT&T), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), IBM Corporation (IBM), Quantil, StackPath, LLC (StackPath), Fastly, Inc. (Fastly), Cloudflare Inc., G-Core Labs, and Verizon Digital Media Services.



The CDN market comprises multiple vendor types, however traditional CDN vendors remain to be the highest revenue contributors. Furthermore, several developments have been witnessed by other key innovators as well to entitle their mark in the CDN market.

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Live Content Delivery Requires Enhanced Optimization Techniques, Thereby Enabling CDN Vendors to Play A Vital Role

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Enhanced QoE and QoS

5.2.1.3 Proliferation of Video and Rich Media Over Websites

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Video Content and Latency-Free Online Gaming Experience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex Architecture and Concern About QoS

5.2.2.2 Network Connectivity and Technical Difficulties in Live Video Streaming

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Cloud-Enabled Services

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Edge-Casting CDN for Smartphone Users

5.2.3.3 Rising Demand for Integrated and Next-Generation Security Solutions and Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns About Security and Privacy

5.2.4.2 Frequent Variations in Website Monetization and Applications

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Cases

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Tf1 Group has Implemented Streamroot DNA Delivery Technology to Ensure Stability and Productivity

5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Incapsula Empowers Neto to Secure and Fasten Its Website Service

5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: Bridgestone Corporation Selected Akamai to Enhance Its Web Performance

5.3.1.4 Large Nordic Telco Opts Onapp for The OTT Video on Demand Services

5.3.1.5 Onapp to Cater CDNsun With Its CDN Infrastructures

5.3.1.6 Hotjar Leveraging Edge CDN By Section



6.2 Static Content

6.2.1 Persistent Web-Pages Inline With Government and Company Websites to Drive the CDN Market

6.3 Dynamic Content

6.3.1 Proliferation of High-Quality Video Content and Extensive Demand for Enhanced QoE to Drive the CDN Market



7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Web Performance Optimization

7.2.1.1 Growing Internet Traffic to Support the Growth of the Web Performance Optimization Segment of the Market

7.2.2 Media Delivery

7.2.2.1 Increase in the Demand for and Consumption of Rich Media Files, High-Definition Videos, and Other Static Content From the Users to Drive the Growth of the Media Delivery Segment

7.2.3 Cloud Security

7.2.3.1 Need to Protect CDN Infrastructure From Cyber Threats Encourage CDN Vendors to Offer Cloud Security Solutions to Their Customers

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Increasing Need for Secure and Effective Storage Options to Spur the Growth of Services Segment



8.2 Traditional CDN

8.2.1 Offering Technological Enhanced CDN Solutions to Provide Growth Opportunities for CDN Solutions in Near Future

8.3 Telco CDN

8.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Smartphones and Other Portable Devices, and Rising Penetration of Internet to Drive the Telco CDN Providers Market

8.4 Cloud CDN

8.4.1 Patterning With Pure Play CDN Providers Enable Csps to Offer Cloud-Based CDN Services and Gain Profits in the CDN Domain

8.5 P2P CDN

8.5.1 Growing Demand for 4K Content, Growth in Digitalization, and Need to Optimize the Web Performance to Drive the Growth of the P2P CDN Segment of the Market

8.6 Other Key Innovators



9.2 Media and Entertainment

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Online Video Streaming to Drive the Demand for the Media and Entertainment Segment

9.3 Online Gaming

9.3.1 CDN Solutions Help Online Gaming Providers to Effectively Engaging Their Customers Across the Globe Through Faster HD Video Online Gaming Experience

9.4 eCommerce

9.4.1 CDN Solutions Enable eCommerce Businesses to Deliver Personalized Content Quickly and Meet the Needs of Their Online Shoppers

9.5 Elearning

9.5.1 Introduction to Cloud-Based Learning Solutions and Diverse Learning Needs of Online Learners to Drive the Growth of Elearning Segment

9.6 Healthcare Services

9.6.1 Rising Use of Telemedicine Approach Supporting the Adoption of CDN Solutions in Healthcare Services Segment

9.7 Enterprises

9.7.1 Enterprise Size

9.7.1.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.7.1.1.1 Adoption of Mobility, Social Media Marketing, and Other Digitalization Trends to Drive the Adoption of CDN Solutions Across SMEs

9.7.1.2 Large Enterprises

9.7.1.2.1 Need to Capture More Customers and Increase Their Loyalty to Spur the Demand for CDN Solutions in Large Enterprises



12.1 Akamai

12.2 Microsoft

12.3 IBM

12.4 Limelight Networks

12.5 Amazon Web Services

12.6 Google

12.7 Deutsche Telekom

12.8 AT&T

12.9 Quantil

12.10 StackPath

12.11 Fastly

12.12 Cloudflare

12.13 G-Core Labs

12.14 Verizon Digital Media Services

12.15 Onapp

12.16 Broadpeak



