$22.3 Bn Influencer Marketing Platform Market - Global Forecast to 2024

The global influencer marketing platform market to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2019 to USD 22.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period.

Major growth factors for the market include customers' shift toward video-based content across over-the-top (OTT) space and the need for reducing authentication & identification costs. However, security and privacy issues with new advanced technologies would limit the market growth.



Influencer marketing focuses on influencers, who are social media personalities, bloggers, vloggers, and celebrities from other media channels so that they can engage with their followers through social media accounts. The influencer marketing platform enables brands, companies, and associated influencers to identify opportunities together and conduct campaigns for promoting and endorsing their brands among their followers.

With the global increase in the number of internet users, online transactions, and social media subscribers, the fashion and lifestyle end users are most likely to get influenced by new fashion and beauty trends; hence, this end-user segment is expected to have the largest market size in the influencer marketing platform market.



Moreover, most of the organizations from fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and luxury goods are increasingly adopting the influencer marketing platform to find potential influencers that can promote their brand, enhance brand exposure, and create higher levels of customer engagements through social media platforms.

The major vendors in the market include IZEA, HYPR Brands (HYPR), Traackr, InfluencerDB, Launchmetrics, JuliusWorks, Inc. (Julius), Klear, Upfluence, AspireIQ, Mavrck, Onalytica, Lumanu Inc (Lumanu) Lefty, LINQIA, INC. (Linqia), and Social Beat.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Overview and Industry Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Customer Shift Towards Video Based Content Across Over the Top (Ott) Space

3.2.1.2 Rising Ad-Blocking to Enhance Adoption of Influencer Marketing Platform

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Measuring the Effectiveness of Campaigns

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Gain Consumer Trust and Create New Brand Image

3.2.3.2 Increasing Need of Big Data Analytics, AI and Machine Learning for Influencer Marketing

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Rise of Fake Followers

3.3 Industry Trends

3.3.1 Influencer Marketing Platform Market: Use Cases

3.3.1.1 Regaining the Attention From Target Consumers With Influencer Marketing Platform From Traackr

3.3.1.2 Boost Sales During Father's Day Through Influencers

3.3.1.3 Conduct Campaign to Spread Awareness Regarding Britain's Economical Tourism Across Europe Through Influencers

3.3.2 Regulatory Implications

3.3.3 Introduction

3.3.4 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

3.3.5 Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Standards

3.3.6 EU Data Protection Regulation

3.3.7 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITech)

3.3.8 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

4 Influencer Marketing Platform Market By Component

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Increasing Need of Identifying Right Influencer to Drive the Growth

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Consulting

4.3.1.1 Need for Enhanced Strategic Outlook, Improved Performance Efficiencies, and Business Transformation to Drive the Consulting Services

4.3.2 Deployment and Integration

4.3.2.1 Rise in the Adoption of Influencer Marketing Platform Solutions With Inherent Need to Align Solution to the Client Environment to Drive the Deployment and Integration Services

4.3.3 Support and Maintenance

4.3.3.1 Complexity of Operations and the Need for Regular Assistance During the Software Lifecycle to Foster the Growth of Support and Maintenance Services

5 Influencer Marketing Platform Market By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Search and Discovery

5.2.1 Need of Identifying Potential Influencer for the Marketing Campaigns

5.3 Campaign Management

5.3.1 The Advantage of Customer Authentication During Live Conversation has Increased Its Significance

5.4 Influencer Relationship Management

5.4.1 Build Long Term Relationship With Influencers to Enhance Brand Trust Among Customers

5.5 Analytics and Reporting

5.6 Compliance Management and Fraud Detection

5.7 Others

6 Influencer Marketing Platform Market By Organization Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

6.2.1 Need for Viable Cloud-Based Biometrics Solutions to Drive the Adoption of Influencer Marketing Platform in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

6.3 Large Enterprises

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Drive the Adoption of Influencer Marketing Platform in Large Enterprises

7 Influencer Marketing Platform Market By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fashion and Lifestyle

7.3 Agencies and Public Relations

7.3.1 Need for Comprehensive Social Media Marketing Solution Driving the Adoption of Influencer Marketing Platform Among Agencies and Pr

7.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

7.4.1 Need for Enhanced, User-Friendly Authentication Techniques Would Foster the Adoption of Influencer Marketing Platform

7.5 Health and Wellness

7.6 Ad-Tech

7.7 Banking and Financial Institutes

7.8 Travel and Tourism

7.9 Others

8 Geographic Analysis



Company Profiles



IZEA

HYPR

Traackr

Influencerdb

Launchmetrics

Julius

Klear

Upfluence

Aspireiq

Mavrck

Onalytica

Lumanu

Lefty

Linqia

Social Beat

