$22.4 Billion Worldwide Household Insecticides Industry to 2027 - Featuring Amplecta, BASF, Bayer and Dabur India Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Insecticides Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global household insecticides market size reached US$ 14.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 22.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.27% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Household insecticides refer to various chemicals that are used for insect control in domestic settings. They are primarily used against flies, cockroaches, mosquitos, rats and mice. Household insecticides are less toxic to humans and are manufactured using natural or synthetic substances, such as hydroxyethyl isobutyl piperidine carboxylate, citronella oil and geraniol oil.

These insecticides are commonly used in the form of sprays, mosquito coils, oil sprays or slow-release vaporizing systems. They are applied to or sprayed on the floors, walls and closed spaces to minimize the growth of insects, which aid in preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The high prevalence of insect-borne diseases, such as malaria and dengue, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness regarding the preventive measures that can be taken to avoid infestations is also providing a boost to the market growth.

This has enhanced the utilization of household insecticides across residential and commercial complexes, schools, daycare centers, hospitals and public transportations. Additionally, manufacturers are introducing innovative products, such as repellant paints, sprays, pills, coils and lotions to offer enhanced protection against diseases like yellow fever, chikungunya and filariasis.

Apart from this, increasing consciousness regarding the adverse effects of prolonged exposure to harmful chemicals is resulting in the launch of product variants with natural and organic ingredients, which is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes of the consumers, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amplecta AB, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dabur India Limited, Earth Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, HPM Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., NEOGEN Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Zapi S.p.A., and Zhongshan Lanju Daily Chemical Industry Co Ltd. etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global household insecticides market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global household insecticides market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the composition?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global household insecticides market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

