$22+ Billion Worldwide Automotive Turbocharger Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints
Aug 21, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Turbocharger market is expected to reach $22.88 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Automotive turbochargers are turbine-driven forced induction devices that increase the internal combustion (IC) engines efficiency and energy output, by sending extra compressed-air into the combustion chamber. These devices are deployed to direct more fuel into the combustion chamber in case the vehicle's atmospheric pressure fails to keep up with the desired output. Turbochargers are weighed as a viable commodity by car manufacturers which are relied upon for keeping fossil fuel engines cleaner.
Factors such as increased demand for passenger car gasoline engines, high demand for the vehicle, high power outputs, and low exercise duty on smaller engines are driving the growth of the market. However, the higher maintenance cost and more cooling oil requirements are restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the implementation of stringent emission regulations by the governments across the globe to reduce harmful emissions from passenger vehicles.
The key vendors mentioned are Continental, Bosch Mahle, Turbonetics, Honeywell, Turbo Dynamic Ltd., Cummins, Rotomaster International, Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd., ABB, Kompressorenabu Bannewitz GMBH, Hunan Tyen Machinery Co. Ltd., Calsonic Kansei, Fuyuan Turbocharger Co. Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Precision Turbo & Engine INC, and BorgWarner.
