22 Health Selects Softheon for ACA Marketplace Launch, Completes First Open Enrollment

Provider-sponsored health plan brings new coverage options to South Florida residents, backed by 25 years of community healthcare experience

STONY BROOK, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology company Softheon announced that 22 Health has launched its first Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace plans using Softheon's Marketplace Cloud . The launch marks 22 Health's entry into the health insurance marketplace and provides coverage options for residents of Broward County, Florida, seeking locally based health insurance.

22 Health is a division of Community Care Plan, owned by Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System, trusted health systems that have served South Florida for decades. Community Care Plan has provided coverage to Florida families through state-sponsored programs and self-insured employee health plans for 25 years. 22 Health extends that commitment to ACA marketplace coverage.

The launch comes as the ACA marketplace faced one of its most complex enrollment periods since the program's implementation, with premium subsidy expirations creating challenges for both consumers and health plans. First-time marketplace entrant, 22 Health, needed technology infrastructure and operational expertise to manage that complexity and deliver for members from day one.

"Softheon's mission has always been to make healthcare more affordable and accessible, and 22 Health shares that commitment to the communities they serve," said Eugene Sayan , CEO and founder of Softheon. "We're grateful for the opportunity to support their entry into the ACA marketplace and help them deliver on their promise of quality, locally based coverage for Broward County families."

Softheon provided all-in-one support for 22 Health's marketplace launch, including:

Simplified shopping and enrollment processes

Frictionless payments and billing support

Premium reconciliation and compliance support

Industry-leading best practices to support operational excellence during its first open enrollment period

22 Health selected Softheon for its 25-year track record in healthcare technology and deep expertise in ACA operations, providing solutions since the very first Open Enrollment. Softheon's ACA Marketplace Cloud enabled 22 Health to navigate the complexities of exchange entry, enrollment, billing, and member management.

"Entering the ACA marketplace during a period of significant regulatory change required a partner with both the technical infrastructure and the expertise to help us do this right," said Jessica Lerner , President and CEO of 22 Health. "Softheon gave us the technology we needed to provide Broward County residents with seamless solutions to access affordable, high-quality coverage backed by the local health systems they already know and trust."

Softheon provides cloud-based solutions for shopping, eligibility, enrollment, billing, and member management, with agentic AI automation and data-driven decisioning to streamline operations for health plans, enrollment partners, and government agencies across all lines of business. For more information about Softheon's solutions, please visit softheon.com/aca-marketplace .

About Softheon

Founded in 2000, Softheon's healthcare Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions solve complex challenges for health plans, their distribution networks, and government health agencies. Currently, Softheon's solutions serve over 100 health plans. Issuers and consumers in Small Group, ICHRA, Dental, Medicare, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets benefit from Softheon's technology that reduces administrative overhead and enhances user experiences. Softheon is an Agent and Merchant of Record that facilitates health insurance enrollment, administration, and renewal. Softheon is recognized as one of the World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025 by TIME. For more information on Softheon's solutions, visit softheon.com .

About 22 Health

22 Health makes getting quality healthcare easy by offering affordable Health Insurance Marketplace plans designed for real life in Broward County. 22 Health understands that every family's situation is different – whether you're between jobs, work for yourself, or your employer doesn't offer insurance. 22 Health is a division of Community Care Plan, a health plan founded and owned by trusted healthcare leaders, Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System. Community Care Plan has served Florida families for 25 years through Medicaid, Florida Healthy Kids, and the uninsured, making sure that health care is available at every stage of life. Now, that commitment to high-quality health care extends to the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) Marketplace coverage.

